Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a tip with a sectional Flag

Horse racing at Southwell
One of Friday's Timeform selections is a 'Horse In Focus' at Southwell

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Lingfield, Musselburgh and Southwell on Friday...

  • Princess to be crowned at Lingfield

  • Wetherby third the one to beat

  • Side with eyecatcher from Surrey

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

'Sectional Flag' for Wolverhampton runner-up

There are three Timeform's 'Sectional Flag' runners on Friday, a flag that is awarded only when "a horse's finishing position and overall time does not necessarily reflect its ability".

The first of those is Princess Pw who bids to convert a couple of runner-up finishes in the 11:45. She came from further back than the winner when a ½-length second to Scarlet Sunset at Wolverhampton last time and looks to have been found a good opportunity to go one better.

A half-sister to the two-year-old 1m winner Rothko (by Galileo Gold) and 7f winner Miss Sunset Strip, she should cope with fine with the slight drop back in trip here and is given the nod accordingly.

Recommended Bet

Back Princess Pw in the 11:45 Lingfield

SBK6/4

Russell runner gets 'Horse In Focus' flag

Caballo de Guerra shaped with promise amidst greenness when third at Wetherby on debut recently and, with improvement on the cards, Lucinda Russell's four-year-old may well take some stopping.

A brother to the fair hurdler Hombre de Guerra (2m winner), and half-brother to a point winner and modest hurdler Beat The Retreat (2¼m winner), Caballo de Guerra's 2½ lengths third to Eagles Reprieve on debut, where he led for a long way, has been franked by his stablemate winner running well on his subsequent hurdling bow.

Russell has saddled four bumper winners from just 19 runners at a strike-rate of 21% this season, resulting in a level stakes profit of +6.23; Caballo de Guerra can improve that even further at the main expense of Kelso winner Beyond The Verge.

Recommended Bet

Back Caballo de Guerra in the 15:27 Musselburgh

SBK5/4

'Horse In Focus' flag for recent stable switcher, too

Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Devasboy shaped well on his first run for the in-form Mick Appleby yard when 1¼ lengths fourth of 12 to Hitched at Lingfield last time, caught further back than ideal and not given a hard time in the closing stages.

Top on weight-adjusted-ratings, Devasboy is fancied to build on that effort, his first run in seven months having left Ian Williams in the meantime, and he should be the main beneficiary if confirmed front-runner Drifts Away sets his customary strong pace.

Recommended Bet

Back Devasboy in the 20:30 Southwell

SBK7/2

Recommended bets

