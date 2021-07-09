To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 9 July

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Friday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Woodbine on Friday.

"He should take all the beating..."

Timeform on Kitten's Boy

#2 Benevida - Woodbine R2 (22:20)

Benevida finished third on her reappearance and should strip fitter with that under her belt. Today's small class-drop is another positive. La Bonita makes appeal on stable debut and can come out best of the remainder, while Beat The Rush also requires consideration.

#3 Kitten's Boy - Woodbine R3 (22:49)

Kitten's Boy ran really well to finish second at Fort Erie last time, more so considering it was his first start in 233 days. He should take all the beating. Souper Cohiba is also likely to be on the premises, while Agnelli is another that requires a second look.

#2 Burning Love - Woodbine R7 (00:48)

A winner here when last seen 8 months ago, Burning Love is weighted to go well and looks to have a fine chance of following up. Secret Path appeals most of the remainder, while The Newfie Express is likely to be on the premises too.

Recommended bets

#2 Benevida – Woodbine R2 (22:20)
#3 Kitten’s Boy – Woodbine R3 (22:49)
#2 Burning Love – Woodbine R7 (00:48)

Woodbine (US) 09th Jul (R2 7f Claim)

Friday 9 July, 10.20pm

Pressure Front
Benevida
Oxesome
I Am I Said
Beat The Rush
La Bonita
Real Chopper
Kozy Kat
Woodbine (US) 09th Jul (R3 1m Claim)

Friday 9 July, 10.49pm

Embrace My Uncle
Gottoknowrightnow
Kittens Boy
Agnelli
Northern Solution
Souper Cohiba
Spring Edition
Hard Nsweet
Woodbine (US) 09th Jul (R7 1m1f Claim)

Saturday 10 July, 12.48am

Final Strike
Burning Love
Secret Path
The Newfie Express
Capture The Ride
Frac Attack
Self Inflicted
