Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 9 July

#2 Benevida - Woodbine R2 (22:20)

Benevida finished third on her reappearance and should strip fitter with that under her belt. Today's small class-drop is another positive. La Bonita makes appeal on stable debut and can come out best of the remainder, while Beat The Rush also requires consideration.

#3 Kitten's Boy - Woodbine R3 (22:49)

Kitten's Boy ran really well to finish second at Fort Erie last time, more so considering it was his first start in 233 days. He should take all the beating. Souper Cohiba is also likely to be on the premises, while Agnelli is another that requires a second look.

#2 Burning Love - Woodbine R7 (00:48)

A winner here when last seen 8 months ago, Burning Love is weighted to go well and looks to have a fine chance of following up. Secret Path appeals most of the remainder, while The Newfie Express is likely to be on the premises too.