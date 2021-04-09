To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 9 April

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Friday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Tampa Bay and Aqueduct on Friday.

"...out again relatively quickly after posting a career best here last time..."

Timeform on Just A Bit Sassy

#7 Flash Town - Tampa Bay R4 (18:45 BST)

Flash Town has been runner-up on her last two starts in much stronger company than today and jumps out as the one to beat. Cajun Delight has been performing with credit of late and is taken to get second, while Don't Eattheapple should come on for her recent run and is with a stable that can improve recent acquisitions.

#4 Tri Saint Lorenzo - Aqueduct R4 (19:53 BST)

Tri Saint Lorenzo might not have cared much for the sloppy track when well held last time and looks worth another chance in a competitive claimer. Tapizearance makes appeal on stable debut and should give a good account too, while Indian Counselor merits a second look as well.

#7 Just A Bit Sassy - Tampa Bay R7 (20:23 BST)

Just A Bit Sassy is out again relatively quickly after posting a career best here last time and is very much the one to beat. Darlindiva has put up a series of consistent efforts and can makes the places, while Sundrenched is another to take into account.

Recommended bets

#7 Flash Town – Tampa Bay R4 (18:45 BST)
#4 Tri Saint Lorenzo – Aqueduct R4 (19:53 BST)
#7 Just A Bit Sassy – Tampa Bay R7 (20:23 BST)

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 9th Apr (R4 6f Claim)

Friday 9 April, 6.45pm

Americas Queen
Dont Eatthe Apple
See Me See You
Scowling Ridge
Sugar Britches
By My Own
Flash Town
Race Day Speed
Cajun Delight
Aqueduct (US) 9th Apr (R4 1m Claim)

Friday 9 April, 7.53pm

Indian Counselor
Social Group
Liams Fire
Latin Love Bug
Tri Saint Lorenzo
Not That Brady
Tapizearance
Tampa Bay Downs (US) 9th Apr (R7 1m Claim)

Friday 9 April, 8.23pm

Lapulga
Sundrenched
Marvella
Crown Of Joy
Darlindiva
Paynter Fest
Just A Bit Sassy
Reina La Kelsy
Big Base
Sapphire Jubilee
