Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 9 April

#7 Flash Town - Tampa Bay R4 (18:45 BST)

Flash Town has been runner-up on her last two starts in much stronger company than today and jumps out as the one to beat. Cajun Delight has been performing with credit of late and is taken to get second, while Don't Eattheapple should come on for her recent run and is with a stable that can improve recent acquisitions.

#4 Tri Saint Lorenzo - Aqueduct R4 (19:53 BST)

Tri Saint Lorenzo might not have cared much for the sloppy track when well held last time and looks worth another chance in a competitive claimer. Tapizearance makes appeal on stable debut and should give a good account too, while Indian Counselor merits a second look as well.

#7 Just A Bit Sassy - Tampa Bay R7 (20:23 BST)

Just A Bit Sassy is out again relatively quickly after posting a career best here last time and is very much the one to beat. Darlindiva has put up a series of consistent efforts and can makes the places, while Sundrenched is another to take into account.

