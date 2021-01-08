Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 8 January

#8 She's Achance Too - Penn National R2 (23:26)

She's Achance Too hasn't been with the high-percentage barn of Timothy Kreiser for long, and it would be no surprise if her new trainer finds the key to her sooner rather than later. Madame Tiger is well worth noting for another top handler and seems sure to go well. Not Leaving is another who requires consideration.

#8 Just Got Hitched - Penn National R3 (23:52)

Just Got Hitched broke his maiden over this C&D two starts back and posted a respectable effort on his first try against winners last time. He is weighted to go well and has leading claims. Biletnikoff is our next pick, while Biff shouldn't be ruled out either.

#4 Gottaflathaveher - Penn National R5 (00:44)

Gottaflathaveher has been competing against better opposition than this at Laurel Park and looks the one to go with shipping into the calmer surroundings of Penn National. Sleighbelle enters calculations on strike rate here alone and can chase the selection home. Il Mio Amore is another who requires a second look.

