Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 8 January

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Friday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Penn National on Friday...

"He is weighted to go well and has leading claims..."

Timeform on Just Got Hitched

#8 She's Achance Too - Penn National R2 (23:26)

She's Achance Too hasn't been with the high-percentage barn of Timothy Kreiser for long, and it would be no surprise if her new trainer finds the key to her sooner rather than later. Madame Tiger is well worth noting for another top handler and seems sure to go well. Not Leaving is another who requires consideration.

#8 Just Got Hitched - Penn National R3 (23:52)

Just Got Hitched broke his maiden over this C&D two starts back and posted a respectable effort on his first try against winners last time. He is weighted to go well and has leading claims. Biletnikoff is our next pick, while Biff shouldn't be ruled out either.

#4 Gottaflathaveher - Penn National R5 (00:44)

Gottaflathaveher has been competing against better opposition than this at Laurel Park and looks the one to go with shipping into the calmer surroundings of Penn National. Sleighbelle enters calculations on strike rate here alone and can chase the selection home. Il Mio Amore is another who requires a second look.

Recommended bets

#8 She’s Achance Too – Penn National R2 (23:26)
#8 Just Got Hitched – Penn National R3 (23:52)
#4 Gottaflathaveher – Penn National R5 (00:44)

Penn (US) 8th Jan (R2 6f Claim)

Friday 8 January, 11.26pm

Miss Dillingham
Shacklefords Lady
Littlebitalily
Not Leaving
Note To Selfie
Ms Teek
Madame Tiger
Shes Achance Too
Penn (US) 8th Jan (R5 6f Claim)

Saturday 9 January, 12.44am

Rockin Ruth
Sleighbelle
Nancy B
Gottaflathaveher
Graceygab
L. A. House
Rein Supreme
Super Donna G
Gizmos Destiny
Lunar Star
First Forever
Il Mio Amore
