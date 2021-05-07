Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 7 May

Belmont Park (US) 07th May (R1 1m Allw Claim)Show Hide
Friday 7 May, 6.00pm
|Giacosa
|Two Cent Tootsie
|Pecatonica
|Courageous Girl
|Kreesie
|Timeless Journey
|Wasp
|Dancing Kiki
Timeform provide the three best bets at Belmont on Friday.
"...posted her best effort yet when second in a similar race to this at Gulfstream last time..."
Timeform on My Lips Are Sealed
#1 Giacosa - Belmont R1 (18:00 BST)
Runner-up when last seen at Aqueduct six months ago, Giacosa has a decent chance on today's terms and looks worth siding with. Pecatonica has a top jockey booked and is next on the shortlist, while Kreesie isn't entirely out of it either.
#3 Chaysenbryn - Belmont R4 (19:31 BST)
Chaysenbryn was below form last time but has an excellent chance at the weights in this claimer and is taken to bounce back. Barista Vixen has joined an expert barn with similar types and should also go close, while Mia Bea Star is another to factor in.
#4 My Lips Are Sealed - Belmont R7 (21:08 BST)
My Lips Are Sealed posted her best effort yet when second in a similar race to this at Gulfstream last time and looks to have good prospects. Ocean Air is ridden by one of the best in the business and can chase the selection home, while Rosey's Peach is another not dismissed lightly.
