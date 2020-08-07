To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 7 August

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets stateside tonight
View the Betslip

Timeform select the three best bets from the US and Canada on Friday...

"...merits serious consideration despite the layoff."

Timeform on Daria's Angel

#5 Daria's Angel - Saratoga R7 (21:40)

Daria's Angel was a winner when last seen at Aqueduct five months ago, and hailing from a barn that knows the time of day, merits serious consideration despite the layoff. Archumybaby may be best placed to take advantage if the selection isn't quite on it after the break, while Excess Capacity can complete the trifecta.

#1 Desert Poem - Woodbine R8 (21:57)

A four-time winner at this track last year, Desert Poem should strip fitter for her comeback run when only fourth here last month. Bella Figura hails from a yard that has been in good order for some time now and can emerge second best. Sparkle Sammy is another who requires consideration.

#5 Lady Magica - Monmouth R6 (00:19)

Recently claimed by a barn that has a tremendous record with new acquisitions, Lady Magica looks sure to go well in this 5f turf contest. La Purissima should be straighter after a recent pipe-opener and can chase the selection home, while Russian Roulette makes up the three.

Recommended bets

#5 Daria’s Angel – Saratoga R7 (21:40)
#1 Desert Poem – Woodbine R8 (21:57)
#5 Lady Magica – Monmouth R6 (00:19)

Timeform,

