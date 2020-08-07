Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 7 August

#5 Daria's Angel - Saratoga R7 (21:40)

Daria's Angel was a winner when last seen at Aqueduct five months ago, and hailing from a barn that knows the time of day, merits serious consideration despite the layoff. Archumybaby may be best placed to take advantage if the selection isn't quite on it after the break, while Excess Capacity can complete the trifecta.

#1 Desert Poem - Woodbine R8 (21:57)

A four-time winner at this track last year, Desert Poem should strip fitter for her comeback run when only fourth here last month. Bella Figura hails from a yard that has been in good order for some time now and can emerge second best. Sparkle Sammy is another who requires consideration.

#5 Lady Magica - Monmouth R6 (00:19)

Recently claimed by a barn that has a tremendous record with new acquisitions, Lady Magica looks sure to go well in this 5f turf contest. La Purissima should be straighter after a recent pipe-opener and can chase the selection home, while Russian Roulette makes up the three.