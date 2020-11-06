To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Breeders' Cup SmartPlays: Friday 6 November

Horses breaking from the stalls
The Breeders' Cup is back at Keeneland

Timeform provide a selection in each Breeders' Cup race at Keeneland on Friday...

"...he rates a confident selection in the final Breeders' Cup race of the day..."

Timeform on Jackie's Warrior

#14 Golden Pal - Juvenile Turf Sprint (Keeneland R6, 19:30)
Golden Pal was a convincing winner of a stakes contest at Saratoga last time and is clearly the one to beat in this contest despite the handicap of a wide draw. His early speed should allow him to get a nice early position and he can come home ahead of Second of July and Lipizzaner.

#9 Battleground - Juvenile Turf (Keeneland R7, 20:10)
Aidan O'Brien has won this race on four occasions and has another leading contender this year in the shape of Battleground. A winner of the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot, he improved on that form when cosily landing the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood on his only subsequent start and remains capable of much better.

(LAY) #7 Princess Noor (LAY) - Juvenile Fillies (Keeneland R8, 20:50)
Despite only attracting seven runners, this race has an open look to it, with a case to be made for virtually every runner. Forecast favourite Princess Noor has won all three starts to date and visually has been most impressive. However, she hasn't clocked a decent time in any of those contests, which throws a bit of doubt her way. Consequently, a lay of Princess Noor looks the safest way to play this race.

#10 Campanelle - Juvenile Fillies Turf (Keeneland R9, 21:30)
Wesley Ward's Campanelle won the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and has a clear edge over her rivals based on the form she showed when winning the Group 1 Prix Morny over six furlongs on her only subsequent outing. She does need to prove that she can stay this longer trip, but there is hope on pedigree (related to milers). Aunt Pearl and Mother Earth may be the ones to take advantage if the selection's stamina fails to hold out.

#7 Jackie's Warrior - Juvenile (Keeneland, R10 22:15)
Jackie's Warrior has won all four starts in style and is comfortably clear on Timeform ratings, his latest success being a wide-margin defeat of Reinvestment Risk in the Champagne Stakes at Belmont. It will take something out of the ordinary to lower his colours and he rates a confident selection in the final Breeders' Cup race of the day.

Recommended bets

Back - #14 Golden Pal – Juvenile Turf Sprint (Keeneland R6, 19:30)
Back - #9 Battleground – Juvenile Turf (Keeneland R7, 20:10)
Lay - #7 Princess Noor – Juvenile Fillies (Keeneland R8, 20:50)
Back - #10 Campanelle – Juvenile Fillies Turf (Keeneland R9, 21:30)
Back - #7 Jackie’s Warrior – Juvenile (Keeneland, R10 22:15)

