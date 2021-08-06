Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 6 August

Dancing Doll (Woodbine R2, 22:19 BST) looks well up to completing the hat-trick in this claimer. A winner on three of her last four outings, on both turf and synthetics, she comfortable beat a pair last time who reoppose today. Sparkle Summary made an encouraging reappearance and should be on the premises, whilst Big Mistake can round out the places.

It's hard to escape the claims of Race For Pinks (Woodbine R6, 00:24 BST) in this maiden claimer. The selection went down only late on after helping force a strong pace on his second start last time. Liverpool Man was three lengths behind in third and can confirm that form after seemingly failing to stay stretching out in trip on turf two weeks ago.

Five Card Draw (Penn National R8, 02:42 BST) has only had two runs for his current barn but took a step forward back in claiming company last time. He appeals as a standout candidate in what looks a weak race. R Cha Cha is a consistent sort and rates as the main challenger to the selection

