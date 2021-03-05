To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 5 March

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Aqueduct on Friday...

"He’s worth giving one more chance to..."

Timeform Unbridled John

#2 Unbridled John - Aqueduct R2 (18:50)

A winner over today's C&D in December, Unbridled John has been well beaten on his last two starts but had excuses for both. He's worth giving one more chance to. Curlin's Knight arrives here in a very good vein of form and could well emerge as best of the rest. Bulwark can make the first three as well.

#2 Dangerous Edge - Aqueduct R5 (20:20)

Dangerous Edge has been performing respectably in better races than this one of late and looks worth supporting to record a second career success. Indian Counselor makes appeal on stable debut and looks clearly the main threat, while Unrelenting Force is another that can make a podium finish.

#7 Timely Tradition - Aqueduct R7 (21:24)

Timely Tradition bounced back from a poor run in stakes company to finish a fair second at this level last time. A repeat of that performance will see her go close once more. Stand For The Flag has posted a series of consistent efforts and can provide the biggest danger, while Maiden Beauty is another that should be thereabouts.

Recommended bets

#2 Unbridled John – Aqueduct R2 (18:50)
#2 Dangerous Edge – Aqueduct R5 (20:20)
#7 Timely Tradition – Aqueduct R7 (21:24)

