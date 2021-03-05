Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 5 March

#2 Unbridled John - Aqueduct R2 (18:50)

A winner over today's C&D in December, Unbridled John has been well beaten on his last two starts but had excuses for both. He's worth giving one more chance to. Curlin's Knight arrives here in a very good vein of form and could well emerge as best of the rest. Bulwark can make the first three as well.

#2 Dangerous Edge - Aqueduct R5 (20:20)

Dangerous Edge has been performing respectably in better races than this one of late and looks worth supporting to record a second career success. Indian Counselor makes appeal on stable debut and looks clearly the main threat, while Unrelenting Force is another that can make a podium finish.

#7 Timely Tradition - Aqueduct R7 (21:24)

Timely Tradition bounced back from a poor run in stakes company to finish a fair second at this level last time. A repeat of that performance will see her go close once more. Stand For The Flag has posted a series of consistent efforts and can provide the biggest danger, while Maiden Beauty is another that should be thereabouts.

