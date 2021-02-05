To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 5 February

US racing
Timeform provide three sections worth backing at Turf Paradise on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Turf Paradise on Friday...

"...can complete a hat-trick of course wins in this minor stakes contest."

Timeform on Tony's Tapit

#3 Polar Route - Turf Paradise R2 (20:02)

Polar Route has been knocking on the door of late and makes plenty of appeal in what looks a modest contest. Izzy B was a winner at Indiana Grand on her penultimate start and can follow the selection home, while Minister's Girl merits a closer look as well.

#5 Smiling Angelo - Turf Paradise R3 (20:33)

Smiling Angelo was in fine form when last seen in late summer, racking up a hat-trick of wins on the Golden Gate Fields synthetic track. The switch back to dirt will be no issue (twice a winner at Santa Anita) and he will take plenty of beating. Mr Paytience arrives here in a very good vein of form and is the second choice, while Foreign Protocol isn't entirely out of it either.

#2 Tony's Tapit - Turf Paradise R6 (21:57)

Tony's Tapit has been in fine form of late and can complete a hat-trick of course wins in this minor stakes contest. Sand Walker was a convincing winner last time but had to settle for second behind the selection on his penultimate start. He could well occupy that position once more, with We Miss Geno coming home best of the rest.

Recommended bets

#3 Polar Route - Turf Paradise R2 (20:02)
#5 Smiling Angelo - Turf Paradise R3 (20:33)
#2 Tony's Tapit - Turf Paradise R6 (21:57)

TPara (US) 5th Feb (R2 6f Claim)

Friday 5 February, 8.02pm

Izzy B
Secrets Of My Soul
Polar Route
Gloa Jean
Ministers Girl
Faded Love
She B Salty
TPara (US) 5th Feb (R3 6f Allw Claim)

Friday 5 February, 8.33pm

Mr Paytience
Onthewingsofadream
Foreign Protocol
Grinder Sparksaglo
Smiling Angelo
League Of Shadows
Attilianno
TPara (US) 5th Feb (R6 6f Stks)

Friday 5 February, 9.57pm

Catastrophic Force
Tonys Tapit
Mandrew
Lucky Rocket
Give Em Heck Beck
Sand Walker
Hidetheloot
El Cacheton
Smooth Papa
We Miss Geno
Jake The Great
Stephen James
