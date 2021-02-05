Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 5 February

TPara (US) 5th Feb (R2 6f Claim)Show Hide
Friday 5 February, 8.02pm
Izzy B
Secrets Of My Soul
Polar Route
Gloa Jean
Ministers Girl
Faded Love
She B Salty
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Turf Paradise on Friday...
"...can complete a hat-trick of course wins in this minor stakes contest."
Timeform on Tony's Tapit
#3 Polar Route - Turf Paradise R2 (20:02)
Polar Route has been knocking on the door of late and makes plenty of appeal in what looks a modest contest. Izzy B was a winner at Indiana Grand on her penultimate start and can follow the selection home, while Minister's Girl merits a closer look as well.
#5 Smiling Angelo - Turf Paradise R3 (20:33)
Smiling Angelo was in fine form when last seen in late summer, racking up a hat-trick of wins on the Golden Gate Fields synthetic track. The switch back to dirt will be no issue (twice a winner at Santa Anita) and he will take plenty of beating. Mr Paytience arrives here in a very good vein of form and is the second choice, while Foreign Protocol isn't entirely out of it either.
#2 Tony's Tapit - Turf Paradise R6 (21:57)
Tony's Tapit has been in fine form of late and can complete a hat-trick of course wins in this minor stakes contest. Sand Walker was a convincing winner last time but had to settle for second behind the selection on his penultimate start. He could well occupy that position once more, with We Miss Geno coming home best of the rest.
Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.
#3 Polar Route - Turf Paradise R2 (20:02)
#5 Smiling Angelo - Turf Paradise R3 (20:33)
#2 Tony's Tapit - Turf Paradise R6 (21:57)
Friday 5 February, 8.33pm
Friday 5 February, 9.57pm
Friday 5 February, 9.57pm
