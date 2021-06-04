Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 4 June

#3 Brilliant Brooks - Belmont R6 (20:34 BST)

Brilliant Brooks has been in good form of late having finished placed on his last 3 starts. He looks the one to side with in an interesting contest. Colormepazzi was a clear-cut winner last time and looks the one for the runner-up spot, while Devil's Code makes up the three.

#1 Firenze Fire - Belmont R7 (21:07 BST)

Firenze Fire is a solid operator at just below the top level and he can take this Grade 2 contest for the second year in succession. Flagstaff took a Grade 1 on his most recent start and looks one of the main dangers, while Phat Man should also be considered.

#7 Mean Mary - Belmont R9 (22:15 BST)

Mean Mary returned from a layoff to take a Grade 3 here last time and has some solid form in higher grades to her name. She has a decent chance on these terms and shades the vote. Harvey's Lil Goil should find the return to this trip a good move and seems sure to go well, while My Sister Nat also requires consideration.

