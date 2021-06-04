To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 4 June

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Friday

Timeform select the three best bets at Belmont on Friday.

"...returned from a layoff to take a Grade 3 here last time..."

Timeform on Mean Mary

#3 Brilliant Brooks - Belmont R6 (20:34 BST)

Brilliant Brooks has been in good form of late having finished placed on his last 3 starts. He looks the one to side with in an interesting contest. Colormepazzi was a clear-cut winner last time and looks the one for the runner-up spot, while Devil's Code makes up the three.

#1 Firenze Fire - Belmont R7 (21:07 BST)

Firenze Fire is a solid operator at just below the top level and he can take this Grade 2 contest for the second year in succession. Flagstaff took a Grade 1 on his most recent start and looks one of the main dangers, while Phat Man should also be considered.

#7 Mean Mary - Belmont R9 (22:15 BST)

Mean Mary returned from a layoff to take a Grade 3 here last time and has some solid form in higher grades to her name. She has a decent chance on these terms and shades the vote. Harvey's Lil Goil should find the return to this trip a good move and seems sure to go well, while My Sister Nat also requires consideration.

Belmont (US) 4th Jun (R6 7f Allw)

Friday 4 June, 8.34pm

Kazs Beach
Imperio D
Brilliant Brooks
Saint Selby
Reggae Music Man
Colormepazzi
Bingo John
Leap To Glory
Beatthatflew
Quickflash
Devils Code
Belmont (US) 4th Jun (R7 7f Stks)

Friday 4 June, 9.07pm

Firenze Fire
Flagstaff
Big Engine
American Power
Looking At Bikinis
Wicked Trick
Phat Man
Belmont (US) 4th Jun (R9 7f Stks)

Friday 4 June, 10.15pm

Magic Attitude
Virginia Joy
Micheline
My Sister Nat
Harveys Lil Goil
Civil Union
Mean Mary
Antoinette
Thundering Nights
Traipsing
Mutamakina
Always Shopping
