Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 4 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Friday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Friday...

"...looks sure to be thereabouts in today’s company..."

Timeform on Windracer

#5 Lights Down Low - Tampa Bay R1 (17:15 GMT)

Lights Down Low was below form when last seen at Monmouth Park seven weeks ago but was subsequently claimed by a trainer who has a good record with new acquisitions. It would be no surprise to see him bounce back to his best here. Adonai Bless and Ghosted should be the main dangers.

#4 Bootlegger - Tampa Bay R4 (18:48 GMT)

A winner at Delaware last time, Bootlegger is is well worth noting given his stable's good record at this track. He should take all the beating once more. War Giant is likely to be on the premises too, while Purimeter is also a contender.

#1 Windracer - Tampa Bay R5 (19:18 GMT)

Windracer posted a creditable effort when fifth in a stakes contest at Woodbine on his most recent start and looks sure to be thereabouts in today's company. Cammack enters calculations on strike-rate here alone and could well emerge as best of the remainder.

Recommended bets

#5 Lights Down Low – Tampa Bay R1 (17:15 GMT)
#4 Bootlegger – Tampa Bay R4 (18:48 GMT)
#1 Windracer – Tampa Bay R5 (19:18 GMT)

Tampa (US) 4th Dec (R1 6f Claim)

Friday 4 December, 5.15pm

Mast Cove
Holy Diver
Ghosted
Adonai Bless
Lights Down Low
Mancora
Wanna Have Fun
Tampa (US) 4th Dec (R4 7f Claim)

Friday 4 December, 6.48pm

Passionate Hachi
Papacho
War Giant
Bootlegger
Purimeter
The Great Loudini
Southern Cal
Suspect A Storm
Tampa (US) 4th Dec (R5 1m1f Allw Claim)

Friday 4 December, 7.18pm

Windracer
General Paddy
Birds Eye View
Cammack
Quality Step
And Won
J Beresford Tipton
Tudox Expectations
Dazzling Truths
Shendam
Baby Im Perfect
