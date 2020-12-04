Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 4 December

Tampa (US) 4th Dec (R1 6f Claim)Show Hide
Friday 4 December, 5.15pm
Timeform provide the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Friday...
"...looks sure to be thereabouts in today’s company..."
Timeform on Windracer
#5 Lights Down Low - Tampa Bay R1 (17:15 GMT)
Lights Down Low was below form when last seen at Monmouth Park seven weeks ago but was subsequently claimed by a trainer who has a good record with new acquisitions. It would be no surprise to see him bounce back to his best here. Adonai Bless and Ghosted should be the main dangers.
#4 Bootlegger - Tampa Bay R4 (18:48 GMT)
A winner at Delaware last time, Bootlegger is is well worth noting given his stable's good record at this track. He should take all the beating once more. War Giant is likely to be on the premises too, while Purimeter is also a contender.
#1 Windracer - Tampa Bay R5 (19:18 GMT)
Windracer posted a creditable effort when fifth in a stakes contest at Woodbine on his most recent start and looks sure to be thereabouts in today's company. Cammack enters calculations on strike-rate here alone and could well emerge as best of the remainder.
