Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 2 July

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform highlight the best bets at Monmouth on Friday...

"...is of major interest for a trainer who does well with this type..."

Timeform on Sneakiness

#5 Streetcar Jones - Monmouth R2 (22:30)

A good runner-up here last time, Streetcar Jones will be hard to beat on these terms and looks to have been found a good opportunity. Sip'n Dip has a rider in the saddle with few peers round here and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.

#3 Sneakiness - Monmouth R3 (23:00)

Sneakiness was claimed out of his last start and is of major interest for a trainer who does well with this type. Kosciuszko scored by a wide margin last time and could well emerge as best of the remainder, while Professor Snape merits respect as well.

#4 Threeninetytwo - Monmouth R6 (00:30)

Threeninetytwo has posted a couple of fair efforts so far this year and looks sure to take plenty of beating as he drops in grade. El Afortunado is weighted to go well and is also likely to be in the mix, while I See The Stars also makes the shortlist.

Recommended bets

#5 Streetcar Jones – Monmouth R2 (22:30)
#3 Sneakiness – Monmouth R3 (23:00)
#4 Threeninetytwo – Monmouth R6 (00:30)

Bet slip

Close

