Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 16 October

#7 Be Authentic - Hawthorne R2 (21:38)

Be Authentic is in decent nick at present and seems sure to be on the premises now switching back to dirt from turf. Hunter's Hellcat takes a steep drop in grade in this race and is also likely to be thereabouts. Broadway Duchess is another to make the shortlist.

#7 Goneghost - Hawthorne R3 (22:06)

Goneghost has some strong form to his name and is of major interest making his first start for a new trainer. Wake Up Joe is on a two-race winning streak and ought to go close as well, while Nyoman also commands respect.

#5 Rend Lake Baby - Hawthorne R9 (00:54)

Rend Lake Baby is still relatively unexposed after just five starts and looks sure to be thereabouts in a competitive closing race at Hawthorne. Trans Mississippi makes appeal on stable debut and can come out best of the remainder. I Don't Want To Go isn't out of it either.