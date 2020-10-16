To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 16 October

American racing
Timeform pick out the three best bets in the US on Friday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Hawthorne on Friday...

"...is in decent nick at present and seems sure to be on the premises..."

Timeform on Be Authentic

#7 Be Authentic - Hawthorne R2 (21:38)

Be Authentic is in decent nick at present and seems sure to be on the premises now switching back to dirt from turf. Hunter's Hellcat takes a steep drop in grade in this race and is also likely to be thereabouts. Broadway Duchess is another to make the shortlist.

#7 Goneghost - Hawthorne R3 (22:06)

Goneghost has some strong form to his name and is of major interest making his first start for a new trainer. Wake Up Joe is on a two-race winning streak and ought to go close as well, while Nyoman also commands respect.

#5 Rend Lake Baby - Hawthorne R9 (00:54)

Rend Lake Baby is still relatively unexposed after just five starts and looks sure to be thereabouts in a competitive closing race at Hawthorne. Trans Mississippi makes appeal on stable debut and can come out best of the remainder. I Don't Want To Go isn't out of it either.

Hawth (US) 16th Oct (R2 1m1f Claim)

Friday 16 October, 9.38pm

Burkhart
Hunters Hellcat
Shes Got Me Going
Vegas Vixen
Hold The Spending
Broadway Duchess
Be Authentic
Big Luck
Hawth (US) 16th Oct (R3 6f Claim)

Friday 16 October, 10.06pm

Big Sport
Fort Ramsey
Durango Kid
Andrew The Giant
Jimmy At Last
Wake Up Joe
Goneghost
Nyoman
Storminside
Hawth (US) 16th Oct (R9 6f Claim)

Saturday 17 October, 12.54am

Trans Mississippi
Saint Alexius
Tangos Kitty
Wary Carrie
Rend Lake Baby
New Rules
I Dont Want To Go
Binding Time
Jam Up
Mingo Magic
Amazing Annie
Lipliner
Be A Lovely Day
