Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 16 July

ShashaShakemeup (Saratoga R1, 18:05 BST) was a good runner-up in a similar race to this at Parx last time and has good prospects of going one better. Gun It comes here in a very good vein of form and can chase the selection home, while Mihos is another to factor in.

Easy to Bless (Saratoga R8, 22:05 BST) has been in flying form and can bring up the five-timer in this $40k claiming contest. Polished Gem is also in decent nick at present and could well come out best of the remainder, while Patty H can follow the first two home.

Second at Parx on her most recent outing, Big Red Seven (Penn National R1, 23:00 BST) is dropping in grade and will be hard to beat on today's terms and should make a bold show. Wicked T hasn't been running badly and looks second best, while Ladyofdragonstone makes up the trio to concentrate on.