Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 16 July

Penn National (US) 16th Jul (R1 1m Claim)Show Hide
Friday 16 July, 11.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Magalie
|Big Red Seven
|Color Force
|Wicked T
|Ladyofdragonstone
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform select the best bets at Saratoga and Penn National on Friday...
"...dropping in grade and will be hard to beat on today’s terms..."
Timeform on Big Red Seven
ShashaShakemeup (Saratoga R1, 18:05 BST) was a good runner-up in a similar race to this at Parx last time and has good prospects of going one better. Gun It comes here in a very good vein of form and can chase the selection home, while Mihos is another to factor in.
Easy to Bless (Saratoga R8, 22:05 BST) has been in flying form and can bring up the five-timer in this $40k claiming contest. Polished Gem is also in decent nick at present and could well come out best of the remainder, while Patty H can follow the first two home.
Second at Parx on her most recent outing, Big Red Seven (Penn National R1, 23:00 BST) is dropping in grade and will be hard to beat on today's terms and should make a bold show. Wicked T hasn't been running badly and looks second best, while Ladyofdragonstone makes up the trio to concentrate on.
Friday 16 July, 11.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Magalie
|Big Red Seven
|Color Force
|Wicked T
|Ladyofdragonstone
Join to place betsJoin today