Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 16 April

#6 Ellas My Love - Tampa Bay R4 (18:45 BST)

Ellas My Love was claimed out of her last start by current connections and has a decent chance on today's terms. Uncle Hal hails from a stable whose runners are always to be respected here and appeals most of the rest. Tartan The Bull is another that is entitled to a second look.

#7 Tiz Approved - Tampa Bay R6 (19:50 BST)

Tiz Approved has an excellent strike rate at this track and looks to have a leading chance. Divine Ambition arrives here in a very good vein of form and ought to go close as well, while Native Hawk also demands respect.

#8 Danceronthebeach - Tampa Bay R8 (20:56 BST)

Danceronthebeach hasn't been with his current barn for too long and could well have more to offer. He looks sure to be thereabouts and can come out on top ahead of Lucky Mike, who was a fair fourth over C&D last time. Of the rest, Pharaoh Fancy Pant Also requires closer inspection.

