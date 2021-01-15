Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 15 January
Timeform pick out three horses worth backing at Penn National on Friday...
#5 Tinder Date - Penn National R2 (23:26 GMT)
Tinder Date has some fair form to her name on the Presque Isle Downs synthetic surface and is of major interest on her first start for a high-percentage barn. On pedigree, the switch to dirt should be no issue whatsoever. Sweet Mesa is likely to be thereabouts as well, while Zelienople also commands consideration.
#7 Long May You Run - Penn National R5 (00:44 GMT)
Long May You Run is dropping in class having not been beaten far in an optional last time and has a good chance on today's terms. Venomous State clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago and can emerge best of the rest. Souper Catch is another worth looking at.
#1 Pumpkin Star - Penn National R9 (02:28 GMT)
Pumpkin Star was a winner over this C&D 16 days ago and looks sure to put up another good effort. Mickey T wasn't too far away when third last time and is likely to be on the premises too, while Le Gros Bill is another who should be thereabouts.
