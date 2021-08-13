Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 13 August

#5 Summer To Remember - Saratoga R2 (18:41)

Summer To Remember will be hard to beat if in the same sort of form as when runner-up at Monmouth last time. Price Talk is one to be interested in with leading jockey booked and could well come out best of the remainder, while Blue Lou Boyle deserves some consideration as well.

#5 Likeable - Saratoga R4 (19:49)

Likeable has faced some stiff tasks in his short career and is of major interest now dropping into a claimer for the first time. Trash Talker is another of interest on stable debut and appeals most of the opposition, while Air Show also commands respect.

#1 Shekky Shebaz - Saratoga R8 (22:05)

Shekky Shebaz has hit the crossbar on both starts this term must have a good chance of going one better from a plum inside draw in this turf contest. Duress is best given a pass for his latest poor effort and is likely to be thereabouts too, while Noble Emotion shouldn't be far away either.

