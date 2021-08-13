To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 13 August

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Friday

Timeform provide the best bet at Saratoga on Friday...

"...will be hard to beat if in the same sort of form as when runner-up at Monmouth last time..."

Timeform on Summer To Remember

#5 Summer To Remember - Saratoga R2 (18:41)

Summer To Remember will be hard to beat if in the same sort of form as when runner-up at Monmouth last time. Price Talk is one to be interested in with leading jockey booked and could well come out best of the remainder, while Blue Lou Boyle deserves some consideration as well.

#5 Likeable - Saratoga R4 (19:49)

Likeable has faced some stiff tasks in his short career and is of major interest now dropping into a claimer for the first time. Trash Talker is another of interest on stable debut and appeals most of the opposition, while Air Show also commands respect.

#1 Shekky Shebaz - Saratoga R8 (22:05)

Shekky Shebaz has hit the crossbar on both starts this term must have a good chance of going one better from a plum inside draw in this turf contest. Duress is best given a pass for his latest poor effort and is likely to be thereabouts too, while Noble Emotion shouldn't be far away either.

Saratoga (US) 13th Aug (R4 6f Claim)

Friday 13 August, 7.49pm

Market rules

Supply And Demand
Daggerboard
Six Pack
Air Show
Likeable
Trash Talker
Saratoga (US) 13th Aug (R8 6f Allw Claim)

Friday 13 August, 10.05pm

Market rules

Shekky Shebaz
Duress
Noble Emotion
Matta
Joker On Jack
Lomu
Competitive Saint
