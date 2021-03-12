Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 12 March

#2 Gray Beau - Tampa Bay R2 (17:45)

A winner of a similar race to this over C&D on his penultimate start, Gray Beau could manage only fourth in a better contest last time. Back down in grade, he'll take all the beating here. Purimeter is another that seems sure to go well, while Whistle Me Home commands respect as well.

#4 Foggy Flight - Tampa Bay R3 (18:16)

Foggy Flight wasn't disgraced in a stronger race than this last time and is the one to beat based on her winning effort here in January. Tale of V K has less on here plate here than in her last race and could well emerge as best of the opposition. Mast Cove was back to form last time and isn't out of it either.

#7 Willing to Speed - Tampa Bay R4 (18:45)

Willing to Speed hasn't cut much ice in two races at Gulfstream this year but now ships to Tampa in search of calmer waters. She should be a lot more competitive in these surroundings. Gearhead gets on really well with the rider booked today and can emerge second best. Tale of the Nile also needs a closer look.