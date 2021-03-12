To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 12 March

Horses racing in America
Timeform provide three selections from the US

Timeform pick out the best bets at Tampa Bay on Friday.

"...the one to beat based on her winning effort here in January."

Timeform on Foggy Flight

#2 Gray Beau - Tampa Bay R2 (17:45)

A winner of a similar race to this over C&D on his penultimate start, Gray Beau could manage only fourth in a better contest last time. Back down in grade, he'll take all the beating here. Purimeter is another that seems sure to go well, while Whistle Me Home commands respect as well.

#4 Foggy Flight - Tampa Bay R3 (18:16)

Foggy Flight wasn't disgraced in a stronger race than this last time and is the one to beat based on her winning effort here in January. Tale of V K has less on here plate here than in her last race and could well emerge as best of the opposition. Mast Cove was back to form last time and isn't out of it either.

#7 Willing to Speed - Tampa Bay R4 (18:45)

Willing to Speed hasn't cut much ice in two races at Gulfstream this year but now ships to Tampa in search of calmer waters. She should be a lot more competitive in these surroundings. Gearhead gets on really well with the rider booked today and can emerge second best. Tale of the Nile also needs a closer look.

Tampa (US) 12th Mar (R2 1m Claim)

Friday 12 March, 5.45pm

English Laughter
Gray Beau
One Stop Shop
William Crotty
Painters Pride
Purimeter
Ned Devine
Whistle Me Home
Tampa (US) 12th Mar (R3 7f Claim)

Friday 12 March, 6.16pm

Mast Cove
Gipsey Sorceress
Babie Monster
Foggy Flight
West Horizen
Tale Of V K
Quiet No More
Animauxselle
Tampa (US) 12th Mar (R4 1m1f Claim)

Friday 12 March, 6.45pm

Toss
Tale Of The Nile
The Curt Fox
Gearhead
Herecomesyourman
Bourbon Tan
Willing To Speed
Pudding
Notorious Nick
Rudiger
