Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 12 February

#6 Best Surprise - Penn National R2 (23:26)

Best Surprise has been below form in two starts since returning from a break but there's every chance he'll get an easy lead in this low-level claimer. If that transpires, he could well prove tough to peg back. Moneybags is likely to be in the mix too, while Warleggan also demands a closer look.

#10 Sniff - Penn National R3 (23:52)

Sniff was in good form at Mountaineer when last seen in September and should put up a bold show if ready to go following the layoff. Guiltywithanexcuse has been knocking on the door on his last couple of starts and should be thereabouts once more, while Gottaflathaveher is another that ought to put up a good effort.

#1 Torres Del Paine - Penn National R5 (00:44)

Torres Del Paine is dropping markedly in grade after a couple of lesser efforts and should give it a good go in a race lacking depth. Sevillian has been relatively consistent on his last few outings and is taken for the forecast. Voodoo Cat is unexposed after just two starts and can chase the top pair home.