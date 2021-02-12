To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 12 February

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Penn National on Friday...

"...should give it a good go in a race lacking depth."

Timeform on Torres Del Paine

#6 Best Surprise - Penn National R2 (23:26)

Best Surprise has been below form in two starts since returning from a break but there's every chance he'll get an easy lead in this low-level claimer. If that transpires, he could well prove tough to peg back. Moneybags is likely to be in the mix too, while Warleggan also demands a closer look.

#10 Sniff - Penn National R3 (23:52)

Sniff was in good form at Mountaineer when last seen in September and should put up a bold show if ready to go following the layoff. Guiltywithanexcuse has been knocking on the door on his last couple of starts and should be thereabouts once more, while Gottaflathaveher is another that ought to put up a good effort.

#1 Torres Del Paine - Penn National R5 (00:44)

Torres Del Paine is dropping markedly in grade after a couple of lesser efforts and should give it a good go in a race lacking depth. Sevillian has been relatively consistent on his last few outings and is taken for the forecast. Voodoo Cat is unexposed after just two starts and can chase the top pair home.

Penn (US) 12th Feb (R2 1m Claim)

Friday 12 February, 11.26pm

Gems Mineshaft Rvf
Indigestion
Clinic
Cattle Drive
Warleggan
Best Surprise
Moneybags
Penn (US) 12th Feb (R3 6f Claim)

Friday 12 February, 11.52pm

Gottaflathaveher
L. A. House
Il Mio Amore
Guiltywithanexcuse
Tiza Weigelia
Mandy
Premium Motion
Kim
Groton St Scout
Sniff
Caseyoudidntknow
Wildly Good Lookin
Penn (US) 12th Feb (R5 1m Claim)

Saturday 13 February, 12.44am

Torres Del Paine
Voodoo Cat
Sevillian
Senrima
Due Gemelli
Betts
