Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 11 June

Belmont Park (US) 11th Jun (R2 6f Claim)Show Hide
Friday 11 June, 6.31pm
|Lovely Lady Lexi
|Take Charge Tina
|Viradia
|Awesome Alana
|Frills
|Lune Lake
|Movie Score
Timeform provide the three best bets at Belmont on Friday.
"...looks the clear pick at the weights..."
Timeform on Shamrocket
#6 Lune Lake - Belmont R2 (18:31 BST)
An impressive winner at Finger Lakes last time, Lune Lake has a decent chance on these terms and looks the one to side with. Viradia is of interest on stable debut and can emerge second best, while Lovely Lady Lexi also requires consideration.
#5 Doll - Belmont R5 (20:02 BST)
Doll possibly needed her comeback run when only seventh last time but should strip fitter now and gets a drop in grade to boot. Canarsie Angel was a good third last time out and can come out best of the rest, while Jen's Battle also demands a closer look.
#7 Shamrocket - Belmont R8 (21:40 BST)
The consistent Shamrocket looks the clear pick at the weights in this allowance contest and should give it a good go. First Line has been in fine form on dirt and will be a big threat if handling turf at the first attempt, Good Old Boy was a winner last time while merits respect as well.
