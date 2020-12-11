Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 11 December

#8 Bastet - Aqueduct R1 (17:20)

Bastet has shown a fair level of form on turf but could well improve on that as she tries dirt for the first time. A good recent workout on the main track also adds to the confidence. Wishes and Dreams can emerge best of the rest, while Barista Vixen merits respect as well.

#4 Sonic Speed - Aqueduct R2 (17:50)

Sonic Speed's only run on turf resulted in a narrow second-place finish and he makes plenty of appeal switching back to the inner track from the dirt. Martinez has run well on all four starts to date and is likely to be in the mix too. Vodka Lemonade is another who demands a second look.

#10 Hayabusa One - Aqueduct R7 (20:17)

Hayabusa One drops in class having been claimed out of his last race, a move his new trainer excels with. Vip Nation comes here in a very good vein of form and is up there on the shortlist too, while So High also requires respect.