Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 11 December

Aque (US) 11th Dec (R1 7f Mdn Claim)Show Hide
Friday 11 December, 5.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cherokee Song
|Rapido Gatta
|Mama Kin
|Boom Boom Girl
|Barista Vixen
|Zerenia
|Wishes And Dreams
|Bastet
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Aqueduct on Friday...
"...makes plenty of appeal switching back to the inner track from the dirt."
Timeform on Sonic Speed
#8 Bastet - Aqueduct R1 (17:20)
Bastet has shown a fair level of form on turf but could well improve on that as she tries dirt for the first time. A good recent workout on the main track also adds to the confidence. Wishes and Dreams can emerge best of the rest, while Barista Vixen merits respect as well.
#4 Sonic Speed - Aqueduct R2 (17:50)
Sonic Speed's only run on turf resulted in a narrow second-place finish and he makes plenty of appeal switching back to the inner track from the dirt. Martinez has run well on all four starts to date and is likely to be in the mix too. Vodka Lemonade is another who demands a second look.
#10 Hayabusa One - Aqueduct R7 (20:17)
Hayabusa One drops in class having been claimed out of his last race, a move his new trainer excels with. Vip Nation comes here in a very good vein of form and is up there on the shortlist too, while So High also requires respect.
Choose your own Horse Racing bet to boost by claiming a MyOddsboost token.
Claim one token every day from November 16 - December 5. T&Cs apply - click for details.
#8 Bastet - Aqueduct R1 (17:20)
#4 Sonic Speed - Aqueduct R2 (17:50)
#10 Hayabusa One - Aqueduct R7 (20:17)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Friday 11 December, 5.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cherokee Song
|Rapido Gatta
|Mama Kin
|Boom Boom Girl
|Barista Vixen
|Zerenia
|Wishes And Dreams
|Bastet
Friday 11 December, 5.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|On Our Way Boyz
|Mr Hot Chacha
|Sonic Speed
|Vodka Lemonade
|R Boy Little Eddie
|Beatthatflew
|Martinez
|Bardolino
|Swinging Sticks
|Danzigwiththestars
|Mambonick
Friday 11 December, 8.17pm
|Back
|Lay
|Jack The Cat
|Good Old Boy
|Ghost Giant
|Vip Nation
|Creative Plan
|Soulmate
|Rapt
|Attentive
|So High
|Hayabusa One
|Hit It Once More
|Nutzforboltz