Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 11 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Friday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Aqueduct on Friday...

"...makes plenty of appeal switching back to the inner track from the dirt."

Timeform on Sonic Speed

#8 Bastet - Aqueduct R1 (17:20)

Bastet has shown a fair level of form on turf but could well improve on that as she tries dirt for the first time. A good recent workout on the main track also adds to the confidence. Wishes and Dreams can emerge best of the rest, while Barista Vixen merits respect as well.

#4 Sonic Speed - Aqueduct R2 (17:50)

Sonic Speed's only run on turf resulted in a narrow second-place finish and he makes plenty of appeal switching back to the inner track from the dirt. Martinez has run well on all four starts to date and is likely to be in the mix too. Vodka Lemonade is another who demands a second look.

#10 Hayabusa One - Aqueduct R7 (20:17)

Hayabusa One drops in class having been claimed out of his last race, a move his new trainer excels with. Vip Nation comes here in a very good vein of form and is up there on the shortlist too, while So High also requires respect.

Recommended bets

#8 Bastet - Aqueduct R1 (17:20)
#4 Sonic Speed - Aqueduct R2 (17:50)
#10 Hayabusa One - Aqueduct R7 (20:17)

Aque (US) 11th Dec (R1 7f Mdn Claim)

Friday 11 December, 5.20pm

Cherokee Song
Rapido Gatta
Mama Kin
Boom Boom Girl
Barista Vixen
Zerenia
Wishes And Dreams
Bastet
Aque (US) 11th Dec (R2 6f Mdn)

Friday 11 December, 5.50pm

On Our Way Boyz
Mr Hot Chacha
Sonic Speed
Vodka Lemonade
R Boy Little Eddie
Beatthatflew
Martinez
Bardolino
Swinging Sticks
Danzigwiththestars
Mambonick
Aque (US) 11th Dec (R7 1m1f Claim)

Friday 11 December, 8.17pm

Jack The Cat
Good Old Boy
Ghost Giant
Vip Nation
Creative Plan
Soulmate
Rapt
Attentive
So High
Hayabusa One
Hit It Once More
Nutzforboltz
