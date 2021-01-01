Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 1 January

#4 Magnificent Mags - Aqueduct R1 (17:20 GMT)

Magnificent Mags has shown enough in six starts to suggest she's up to winning a small race and has now joined a trainer who has a strong record with new arrivals. Take It Off showed some speed against better rivals before fading on debut and looks the biggest threat.

#6 Funny Bones Flag - Aqueduct R2 (17:50 GMT)

Funny Bones Flag ran a debut race full of promise when third on turf at Belmont in June and now switched to the dirt (bred to be better on the main track). The obvious concern is the layoff, though her trainer has strong numbers in that department. Tiny Magoo appeals as best of the remainder, while Dancing Kiki merits respect as well.

#8 Our Country - Aqueduct R5 (19:20 GMT)

Our Country has been performing with credit in defeat for some time now and makes plenty of appeal in this starter allowance contest. Advance Notice is still relatively unexposed after just four starts and stands out as the strongest of the opposition. Road to Meath is another that isn't entirely out of things.

