French Racing Tips: Follow Frankie in France

With Ryan Moore at Leopardstown and the Curragh this weekend, Frankie Dettori comes in for the rides on Aidan O'Brien's runners on Arc trial day at Longchamp.

First up is the Prix Niel at 13:33, with Frankie on Bolshoi Ballet, the beaten favourite in the Derby. Prior to finishing in midfield at Epsom, he had won the two main trials in Ireland at Leopardstown. Since Epsom, he has won the Belmont Derby and come fourth in the Saratoga Derby. All those four races were over 10 furlongs, this weekend he reverts to 12. Bolshoi Ballet is the best colt in the race, for sure, over a mile and a quarter. The question is whether he stays a mile and a half?

He appeared not to at Epsom but the racecourse vet noted that he had been struck into in the early part of the Classic and that may have caused him to underperform on the day.

Bubble looks an each-way gift

The opposition in the Niel isn't strong, though. Baby Rider finished half a length in front of Bubble Gift in the Grand Prix de Paris over course and distance on heavy ground. Prior to that, Bubble Gift had won the Prix Hoquart over 11 furlongs with Media Stream five lengths back.

Pretty Tiger is having his first stab at 12 furlongs, having won the Prix Francois Mathet over an extended 10 with Media Stream seven lengths adrift.

Bolshoi Ballet may last home but Bubble Gift and Baby Rider will make sure he has had a race. At 8/1 Bubble Gift has definite each-way appeal.

Snowfall looks a cert for her Arc trial

The Dettori banker is Snowfall in the Prix Vermeille at 14:55.

The winner of the Oaks, the Irish Oaks and the Yorkshire Oaks, Snowfall is the best filly of her age over 12 furlongs in Europe, if not the world.

Her stablemate Joan Of Arc is next in the betting at 12/1. She was caught on the line and beaten a short-head in the Irish 1,000 Guineas. She then won the French Oaks by three-quarters of a length from the Andre Fabre pair Philomene and Burgarita. with Incarville two lengths further back in seventh.

All three were going on well at the finish - not weakening - and can be expected to follow Snowfall home.

Joan Of Arc was a beaten favourite in the Nassau at Glorious Goodwood on her only start since.

Roger Varian runs his Windsor Listed winner, Teona. She had finished behind Snowfall on her two previous starts at Epsom and York. and looks out of depth here.

La Jaconde is in the race to ensure a fast pace for Snowfall.

Broome could sweep Skalleti away

The longest price of Dettori's three rides in the Arc trials is Broome in the Prix Foy at 15:30. He was a 13/2 shot on the Sportsbook despite having won a Group 1 over 12 furlongs on soft this season.

The favourite, Skalleti, has won all his four starts this year - and 16 of his 21 races - but he has yet to race over 12 furlongs. Interestingly he is not in the Arc; at this stage his target is the Champion Stakes at Ascot two weeks later. Although he has the best form of the six that line up it is over 10 furlongs. He has to be vulnerable over 12.

The Japanese challenger Deep Bond has yet to win a Group 1 in his own country and is used to racing over further. He is 40/1 for the Arc, whereas Broome is 50s, but I'd sooner be with Broome on this occasion given his recent win in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

Iresine, Opasan and Sublimis need to improve considerably on their recent form in Listed company to figure.

The race is more open than the overnight odds suggest and Broome is still a good bet despite being backed into 11/4, three points shorter than on Saturday morning.

Lady likely to make first three again in her sprint

There are two British runners in the Prix du Petit Couvert at 16:05, the key to which is the trip.

Hollie Doyle's mount, Mo Celita is rated 97 following her recent career-best Listed win at Deauville over six furlongs. Dettori's mount, Lady In France has a rating of 103 and a CV that includes a third to Air De Valse in this sprint last year.

Looking beyond the English challenge, you have a number of sprinters that keep running into each other.

Pradaro, Berneuil, Batwan and Air De Valse finished in that order when the first four home in the Prix du Gros-Chene over five on soft at Chantilly in June. Back in April over the same track and trip, Berneuil beat Pradaro and Wild Majesty

More recently Ocean won the Prix de Ris-Orangis over six at Deauville where Stormbringer, Pradaro and Collinsbay filled three of the last four spaces.

In a tangled web of a race, Kevin Ryan's Lady In France is as good an each-way bet as anything.

Pin lands on Sagamiyra on return to seven furlongs

The two at the head of the market for the Prix du Pin at 16:40, unsurprisingly, are the fillies that finished second in Group 1 contests last time out.

Dettori rides Tropbeau for Lady Bamford and trainer Andre Fabre. Christophe Soumillon is on Sagamiyra owned by his paymaster the Aga Khan.

There doesn't seem much between them on this summer's form but, back in May, Sagamiyra won the Prix Maurice Zilber over course and distance with Tropbeau four lengths back in third.

Sagamiyra has since run second to Ecrivain in a Group 3 and been beaten in a photo by Mother Earth in the Group 1 Prix Rothschild over a mile at Deauville.

That, to me, makes her - and the third at Deauville Speak Of The Devil more appealing than Dettori's mount which has not won for over a year but was a close second in this race 12 months ago.

You can't rule her out, as she split Marianafoot and Starman in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville last month, but Sagamiyra will be suited by the drop back from a mile and is the Pin pick.

