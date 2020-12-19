- Trainer: Michael Scudamore
Fakenham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Fakenham on Sunday...
"...he is strongly fancied to follow up..."
Timeform on Maypole Class
Saturn 'N Silk - 12:45 Fakenham
A very interesting maiden with Saturn 'N Silk taken to make her hurdling experience count. She shaped well on her hurdling debut behind a subsequent winner and built on that when finishing third to a short-priced favourite at Newbury last time. There wasn't much depth to that race, but it was still a positive display of jumping and galloping, and she is well up to winning a race of this nature.
Maypole Class - 13:45 Fakenham
Maypole Class started a big price for his chasing debut at Uttoxeter but was much better fancied when winning with a bit up his sleeve at Bangor last month. He landed some nice bets that day and had clearly come on a bundle for his reappearance, his jumping not foot perfect but he didn't make any serious errors, and had more in hand than the winning margin suggests. The handicapper has only raised him 5 lb for that win and he is strongly fancied to follow up.
Miss Gemstone - 14:50 Fakenham
Miss Gemstone was only modest over hurdles but she bettered that form slightly on her chase debut at Stratford last month. She jumped well in the main under a positive ride, but a mistake at three out and an awkward landing at the second-last took the stuffing out of her and she was left behind by the winner. She was strong in the betting at Ludlow last time but unseated her rider in a soft incident at the sixth fence and is well worth another chance.
Smart Stat
One Handsome Dude - 15:20 Fakenham
2 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 8 runnings
Recommended bets
Saturn 'N Silk - 12:45 Fakenham
Maypole Class - 13:45 Fakenham
Miss Gemstone - 14:50 Fakenham
