Epsom Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Horse racing at Epsom
There's a good card at Epsom on Tuesday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Epsom on Tuesday.

"...he had previously been admirably consistent..."

Timeform on Uncle Dick

Great Havana - 13:45 Epsom

Great Havana improved on his novice efforts when making a successful handicap debut at Ffos Las earlier this month. He impressed with how smoothly he travelled on his first start over seven furlongs, while his pedigree also offers hope that he will end up at a higher level than this. The continued good form of trainer Andrew Balding is also in his favour.

Arthur's Victory - 15:25 Epsom

Arthur's Victory was held up in a steadily run race at Wolverhampton last time but she found a good turn of foot to get on top close home, clocking a notable sectional in the process. She deserves extra credit for overcoming unfavourable circumstances at Wolverhampton, winning with more in hand than a neck would suggest, and she looks well treated after going up 3 lb in the weights. She was successful over this course and distance on her previous start, highlighting her effectiveness here.

Uncle Dick - 16:35 Epsom

Uncle Dick needs to bounce back from a disappointing performance at Sandown last time, but conditions were extremely testing, so he is worth forgiving. He had previously been admirably consistent and is now only 2 lb higher in the weights than when successful at Wolverhampton in January.

Smart Stat

Herbertandflorence - 14:15 Epsom
5 - Mark Johnston's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Recommended bets

Back Great Havana @ 4.03/1 in the 13:45 at Epsom
Back Arthur's Victory @ 4.03/1 in the 15:25 at Epsom
Back Uncle Dick @ 8.07/1 in the 16:35 at Epsom

Epsom 31st Aug (7f Nursery)

Tuesday 31 August, 1.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Great Havana
Bonita B
Damascus Finish
Smooth Talking
My Little Tip
Deacs Delight
Banner Moonshine
Be Lucky My Son
Rickenbacker
Reckon Im Hot
Ice Fury
Hen Harrier
Epsom 31st Aug (7f Hcap)

Tuesday 31 August, 3.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Arthurs Victory
Eloquent Arthur
Otago
Makashi
Sir Oliver
Spirit Warning
River Wharfe
Marselan
Princesse Animale
Pitchcombe
Epsom 31st Aug (1m2f Hcap)

Tuesday 31 August, 4.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fascinating Shadow
Uncle Dick
Dolphin Vista
Pentimento
Hackbridge
Arenas Del Tiempo
Classy Dame
Titaneasy
Mirage Mac
Appreciate
