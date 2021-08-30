- Trainer: Andrew Balding
- Jockey: Oisin Murphy
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: 71
Epsom Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Epsom on Tuesday.
"...he had previously been admirably consistent..."
Timeform on Uncle Dick
Great Havana improved on his novice efforts when making a successful handicap debut at Ffos Las earlier this month. He impressed with how smoothly he travelled on his first start over seven furlongs, while his pedigree also offers hope that he will end up at a higher level than this. The continued good form of trainer Andrew Balding is also in his favour.
Arthur's Victory - 15:25 Epsom
Arthur's Victory was held up in a steadily run race at Wolverhampton last time but she found a good turn of foot to get on top close home, clocking a notable sectional in the process. She deserves extra credit for overcoming unfavourable circumstances at Wolverhampton, winning with more in hand than a neck would suggest, and she looks well treated after going up 3 lb in the weights. She was successful over this course and distance on her previous start, highlighting her effectiveness here.
Uncle Dick needs to bounce back from a disappointing performance at Sandown last time, but conditions were extremely testing, so he is worth forgiving. He had previously been admirably consistent and is now only 2 lb higher in the weights than when successful at Wolverhampton in January.
Smart Stat
Herbertandflorence - 14:15 Epsom
5 - Mark Johnston's number of winners in the past ten runnings
Recommended bets
Epsom 31st Aug (7f Nursery)Show Hide
Tuesday 31 August, 1.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Great Havana
|Bonita B
|Damascus Finish
|Smooth Talking
|My Little Tip
|Deacs Delight
|Banner Moonshine
|Be Lucky My Son
|Rickenbacker
|Reckon Im Hot
|Ice Fury
|Hen Harrier
Epsom 31st Aug (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 31 August, 3.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Arthurs Victory
|Eloquent Arthur
|Otago
|Makashi
|Sir Oliver
|Spirit Warning
|River Wharfe
|Marselan
|Princesse Animale
|Pitchcombe
Epsom 31st Aug (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 31 August, 4.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fascinating Shadow
|Uncle Dick
|Dolphin Vista
|Pentimento
|Hackbridge
|Arenas Del Tiempo
|Classy Dame
|Titaneasy
|Mirage Mac
|Appreciate