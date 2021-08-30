Epsom Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Great Havana - 13:45 Epsom

Great Havana improved on his novice efforts when making a successful handicap debut at Ffos Las earlier this month. He impressed with how smoothly he travelled on his first start over seven furlongs, while his pedigree also offers hope that he will end up at a higher level than this. The continued good form of trainer Andrew Balding is also in his favour.

No. 2 (11) Great Havana SBK 11/4 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 71

Arthur's Victory - 15:25 Epsom

Arthur's Victory was held up in a steadily run race at Wolverhampton last time but she found a good turn of foot to get on top close home, clocking a notable sectional in the process. She deserves extra credit for overcoming unfavourable circumstances at Wolverhampton, winning with more in hand than a neck would suggest, and she looks well treated after going up 3 lb in the weights. She was successful over this course and distance on her previous start, highlighting her effectiveness here.

No. 6 (4) Arthur's Victory (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Joseph Parr

Jockey: Harry Burns

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 73

Uncle Dick - 16:35 Epsom

Uncle Dick needs to bounce back from a disappointing performance at Sandown last time, but conditions were extremely testing, so he is worth forgiving. He had previously been admirably consistent and is now only 2 lb higher in the weights than when successful at Wolverhampton in January.