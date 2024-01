A Doncaster NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Doncaster Nap - 11:50 - Back Calico

No. 3 Calico (Ger) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Tristan Durrell

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 142

Dan Skelton's CALICO looks in good form and he should be suited by the test presented in the SBK Handicap Chase at Doncaster on Saturday (11.50).

The eight-year-old won over the course and distance last season and he'll like the better ground on Saturday after weakening in soft conditions at Cheltenham last time.

Only headed late on by Triple Trade the time before that, he should enjoy the return to Doncaster and Tristan Durrell's 3lb claim helps from a handicapping perspective.

Next Best - 15:50 - Back Wiseguy

No. 4 Wiseguy (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Paul O'Brien

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 128

WISEGUY was halted by a couple of mistakes at Cheltenham last time but he can bounce back in the SBK Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

He didn't jump as well out of the soft ground at Cheltenham but he looked progressive when winning at Exeter on better conditions the time before and he should like the ground at Doncaster on Saturday.

His Exeter form has worked out quite well and off just 5lb higher he can make his presence felt under Paul O'Brien.