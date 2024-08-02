Day Six Galway Festival Tips: Brendan Duke's trio of best bets for Saturday

Brendan Duke has three tips on Day Six of the 2024 Galway Festival

Thequietman the best bet on the card

Elzem has a big chance in the 16:15

Completely Free Bet on racing multiples for Glorious Goodwood

Glorious Goodwood SuperBoost

You can now back James Doyle on board Dark Trooper in the 15.35 at Goodwood to finish in the top 10 in Betfair's Saturday SuperBoost!

Up from 4/91.44, this is now 1/12.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook! Back that below.

Recommended Bet Back Dark Trooper to finish in the top-10 in the 15.35 at Goodwood SBK 1/1

This looks a particularly strong three-year-old maiden for this time of year. It's hard to get away from Thequietman all the same.

This horse made a taking debut when runner up in a red hot Leopardstown maiden in April. The winner that day has gone on to perform with credit in stakes company. The third placed horse ran well in a Royal Ascot handicap off a mark in the mid 80's. A repeat of that effort could well be good enough for Thequietman to prevail here.

One would anticipate progression for the experience of course. The snag is that the horse hasn't run since. Presumably he had a physical issue. The good news is that he arrives back to the track with his trainer in rare form. The recent rain is welcome too. The progeny of Farhh seem to enjoy some cut in the ground.

Recommended Bet Back Thequietman in the 15:40 Galway SBK 13/8

We hitch our wagon to the Joseph O'Brien train again. Elzem looks to have plenty in his favour. He enjoys a big class edge over most of the field.

He's drawn to attack in stall two. There doesn't appear to be massive competition for the lead. The experience he's gained in four career starts should hold him in good stead on this tricky track. He was narrowly beaten last time out in Naas. That race was won by a 40/1 shot in a bunch finish.

It's reasonable to have concerns about the form. However, Elzem's previous start is working out well. He won snugly in Listowel with a couple of subsequent winners in behind. That effort suggests a mark of 82 is workable.

Recommended Bet Back Elzem in the 16:15 Galway SBK 9/4

Complete Fiction looks to triumph at back to back Galway festivals here. He should make a good fist of it too. He races off a six pound higher mark than last year but appears to be running into form.

He finished third on his penultimate start. The second that day was particularly well handicapped, and it was a long way back to the fourth. He ran pretty well in Cork last time out. That run came in a higher grade than he contests on Saturday.

I don't mind that he has had a little break since then. The horse seems to run well after a layoff. I imagine this race has been the plan for some time.