Day Four Galway Festival Tips: Brendan Duke's duo of best bets for Thursday

Brendan Duke has two tips on Day Four of the 2024 Galway Festival

Letherfly can fill the frame

Best Law the bet of the day

Completely Free Bet on racing multiples for Glorious Goodwood

Listen to Day Four Galway Tips on Racing Only Bettor...

Galway Hurdle day. Yet another tricky card. The feature race looks unfathomable to me. Only found a couple of bets on the card. Mustn't force things. It's a long week. Always Gamble Responsibly.

This looks a weak fillies listed race even by the low standards one expects of such heats. If One Look is as good as she appeared on debut then this looks a formality. That's a big if mind you.

Letherfly interests me. She clearly doesn't show a whole pile on the home gallops. She went off 12/1 when making a winning debut in a backend Curragh maiden.

She then went off 66/1 when making a belated seasonal bow in Naas last week. She massively outperformed market expectations in finishing a fast finishing third. That Listed race was of a similar standard to this.

Letherfly was understandably green and got outpaced. Her finishing effort suggests this extra furlong will be just the ticket. There are concerns. The quick turnaround and wide draw. In Noel Meade and Colin Keane we trust. It's hard to know what the market will make of her but the current odds seem fair to my eye.

Recommended Bet Back Letherfly E/W in the 15:55 Galway SBK 6/1

Best Law is taken to defy the handicapper here. This horse is starting to grow into his impressive frame. He disappointed when sent off favourite on handicap debut in June.

He again went off fav when third on penultimate start. He travelled very sweetly that day but appeared to hang fire in the closing stages. Ger Lyons reached for the blinkers next time out in Killarney and the horse produced a more focused performance. He ran out a ready winner.

The second that day has run well since. I suspect Best Law is getting the hang of things. This track should play to his strong travelling tendencies. He should race handily from a low draw.