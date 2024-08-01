Day Five Galway Festival Tips: Brendan Duke's trio of best bets for Friday

Brendan Duke has three tips on Day Five of the 2024 Galway Festival

Mr Percy the NAP of the day

Derry Lad can go close

It will be interesting to see what the market makes of Sirius here. She was wildly impressive on Monday but did go off 50/1. Derry Lad is my selection.

He was most unlucky when well backed in Epsom last time out. That was understandable. He had put in a promising effort, over an inadequate trip, on his previous start. His supporters at Epsom had a trying experience. I'm not sure the horse was in love with the track. Despite that, if any of the gaps that the jockey went for had opened, the horse would probably have won.

The first and second that day have disappointed since but those directly behind Derry Lad give the form a solid look. My selection races off a slightly higher mark here. He can probably cope. His talented apprentice jockey takes off five pounds too. Derry Lad is drawn wide but he's a hold up performer who will be ridden for luck. Hopefully, he enjoys some.

Recommended Bet Back Derry Lad E/W in the 18:35 Galway SBK 13/2

Competitive fare for the grade. Valinor might represent a bit of value. She shaped with promise on debut in Limerick. Travelling kindly out the back before making a big move approaching the home turn. She showed inexperience under pressure up the straight.

In terms of a first day at school, that run was a text book educational experience. She should progress considerably for the run. It was probably a decent maiden too.

Granted, the winner blew out next time but the third is a reliable yardstick. It probably won't take massive improvement to get in the mix here.

Recommended Bet Back Valinor E/W in the 19:10 Galway SBK 12/1

My punting fortunes are closely aligned with the Joseph O'Brien stable on Friday. No harm. His string appears in rude health. Mr Percy looks the best bet on the card.

This horse was sent off favourite to make a winning debut for the yard in Ballinrobe last month. Connections were probably hoping they could get away with running over a sub optimal trip.

The horse had run over a furlong further on his previous start in France. Despite missing the break, and taking an age to get going, he fairly motored home to be narrowly beaten.

The winner that day has since run well in a handicap off a mark of 73. Mr Percy gets in off that exact mark here. It's reasonable to expect significant improvement stepping up in trip on just his fourth career start.

If that proves the case, he should take some stopping.