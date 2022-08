Despite the minimal entry numbers for the Group races, there's some good action this week.

The 15:00 March Stakes and the 15:35 Celebration Mile at Goodwood have attracted just seven and five runners before the declaration, and while that's not what people want to see from a spectator angle, there is some value in both contests!

First, though, we head to Beverley, and the opening ITV Racing contest is the 13:30 Joe Rowntree Memorial Handicap.

One that did pique my interest is Richard Fahey's Outrun The Storm 3.7511/4 so it was a shame to see him well found in the market.

I've been following this horse closely (without a bet), and the drop in grade looks like a good move by connections at a track that can play to the strengths of front runners.

I would rather it was six furlongs instead of seven, and I would rather know the draw before staking any cash on this habitual free-goer, but he has the speed figures to play a significant hand here, and his form is working out well.

He also has an entry on Thursday at Newcastle, so there are too many things against us to have a play.

All eyes on Haggas in Silver Cup

Sticking with Beverley, their 14:05 Silver Cup Handicap looks like a cracking contest, and there has only been an average of 6.9 runners in this race over the last ten years, and with 21 entries, you can bet this is going to cut up significantly.

William Haggas' Post Impressionist 34.033/1 is still firmly on the radar, but I wish he would stick him on a stiff stamina-sapping track rather than a tight turning one like here and Chester last time.

He may not run, but I am sure the master trainer has a plan for him. Haggas has Hamaki 5.59/2, and Al Mubhir 8.07/1 entered in this race, a contest he likes to target. His form figures in this race read 21255234 in the last ten years.

Draw to play a huge part in Beverley Bullet feature

I love this race, and I wouldn't be telling you anything new when I say the draw is significant in the 14:40 Beverley Bullet. High-drawn runners have a disadvantage at this track.

They start lower down the hill, although that didn't stop Take Cover in 2018 from stall nine or Dakota Gold in 2020 from winning from stall eight.

Still, they were either top or second top rated in the contest, which usually goes to one of the older brigade.

Stepper Point, Pearl Secret and Alpha Delphini were the four and five-year-olds who won this, but no horse younger than six since 2016.

The eyes are immediately drawn to last year's winner Tis Marvelous 6.05/1 who comes here with a bit to prove are two down-the-field efforts this season.

Judicial 8.07/1, who arrives here in excellent heart after chasing home an improver at Ascot (reopposing Manaccan 6.05/1) and Danzeno 21.020/1, who may not be the force of old but can play a hand.

Judicial 8.07/1 is favoured at this time, but without the draw, it's too hard to be confident, and this is another waiting game.

Another Burke diamond to shine

There's a bet 13:50 Prestige Stakes despite it looking like a hot renewal.

No records were broken when second favourite Fairy Cross 7.06/1 was outstayed at Sandown.

She was fractionally quicker than Hodler, the 76-rated winner, but she looked as though a stiff seven was far enough at this stage in her career.

This easier finish will play to her strengths, but there is depth to this contest.

No. 0 Bright Diamond (Ire) Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey:

Age: 2

Weight: 0st 0lbs

OR: -

Bright Diamond 7.513/2 for Karl Burke looks like the play here. She is highly likely to take up this engagement, and she was electric at the finish on debut at Newmarket when a dominant nine-length victor.

She clocked a useful overall time (almost eight lengths faster than the Nursery Handicap winner off 87), and her closing split was nearly eight lengths faster than the Group 3 Solera Stakes winner.

Owner connections went this route with Daneh, who finished an excellent runner-up, and they could go one better this term with a filly who looks extremely useful.

She may be out-paced in the early stages, but it would be a surprise if she did not have a significant role to play once hitting top gear.

Hoo Ya Mal surely doesn't want another two furlongs?

There must be some value in the 15:00 March Stakes despite the field size of just seven. Derby third Hoo Ya Mal 1.910/11 looks to have a golden opportunity on his hands to score for his new connections at first glance, but neither of his last two runs has suggested that a step up in trip is the answer.

He also has an entry at Windsor over 1m4f which would look more up his street.

He clung on to third in the Derby from the fast-finishing Westover and then had no extra in the Gordon Stakes here 30 days ago, so why would they go up in trip? It makes no sense to me.

Walk Of Stars 5.04/1 was extremely disappointing at York on his second start after a gelding operation, and it would be unlike Charlie Appleby to turn him out quickly ten days later.

They must be scratching their heads with him, and so am I, but he is hard to back on the evidence of that display.

The newly gelded Nahaani 8.07/1 is a very doubtful stayer. He hasn't gone on since winning the Derby trial at Epsom, but he looks the yards hope for this contest.

At the same time, the remainder of the field has a good deal to find on the ratings and Animato 8.07/1 as well as Nahaani are double entered.

Al Qareem is the only possible bet?

Al Qareem 5.04/1 has a habit of doing too much too soon - is that Clifford Lee not judging his fractions correctly?

It was at Ascot in the Queen's Vase when caught late, and he did too much early on in the Gordon Stakes.

No. 0 Al Qareem (Ire) Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey:

Age: 3

Weight: 0st 0lbs

OR: -

Still, he will likely be able to dominate proceedings again, so he naturally becomes of interest, and at his current 5.04/1 with the Betfair Sportsbook, I wouldn't put you off backing him in a filthy each way bet.

He is well worth another try at this trip, and this smaller field scenario should suit with his two wins coming when unhassled for the lead.

He wouldn't be one of the leading lights for a big punt this weekend, but he is certainly value in this market with this having the potential of just three runners.

Hard to see past Mutasaabeq in Celebration Mile

I tried, tried, and tried again to take Mutasaabeq 1.84/5 on in the 15:35 Celebration Mile at Goodwood but kept coming up stumps.

He is not the strongest stayer at this 1m distance, but this easy mile at Goodwood is probably ideal for him, and he has had all bar Jadoomi 5.59/2 in behind previously. I didn't want to get involved!