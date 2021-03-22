- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Navan on Monday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Navan on Monday...
"...he appears to have been let in lightly on handicap debut..."
Timeform on Five Helmets
Risk Factor showed near smart form when winning a bumper at Leopardstown last season and has shaped better than the bare result on each occasion so far over hurdles. He has been raced sparingly so far, but this doesn't look a strong event, and it is interesting that leading connections are persevering with him. It will be disappointing if he isn't up to winning a race of this nature.
Cathmart Desjy failed to finish on her hurdling debut at Fairyhouse in January, but built on that initial experience in no uncertain terms dropped to two miles over course and distance last time, finishing second to the odds-on favourite who looked potentially useful. Cathmart Desjy is entitled to improve further now and is preferred to hurdling debutant Bigbadandbeautiful, who is a three-time winner in bumpers and also won on the Flat last summer.
Five Helmets showed fairly useful form on the Flat for Iain Jardine and he attracted support when opening his account in a maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse earlier this month. He only won by a length, but that margin doesn't really represent his superiority over his rivals on the day, blundering at the second-last and head at the final flight with another slow jump. Five Helmets will need to brush up his jumping, but he appears to have been let in lightly on handicap debut.
Navan 22nd Mar (2m4f Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 22 March, 1.55pm
Navan 22nd Mar (2m Mares Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 22 March, 3.25pm
Navan 22nd Mar (2m Nov Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 22 March, 4.30pm
