Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Navan on Monday

Risk Factor - 13:55 Navan

Risk Factor showed near smart form when winning a bumper at Leopardstown last season and has shaped better than the bare result on each occasion so far over hurdles. He has been raced sparingly so far, but this doesn't look a strong event, and it is interesting that leading connections are persevering with him. It will be disappointing if he isn't up to winning a race of this nature.

No. 11 Risk Factor (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Cathmart Desjy - 15:25 Navan

Cathmart Desjy failed to finish on her hurdling debut at Fairyhouse in January, but built on that initial experience in no uncertain terms dropped to two miles over course and distance last time, finishing second to the odds-on favourite who looked potentially useful. Cathmart Desjy is entitled to improve further now and is preferred to hurdling debutant Bigbadandbeautiful, who is a three-time winner in bumpers and also won on the Flat last summer.

No. 7 Cathmart Desjy (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

Five Helmets - 16:30 Navan

Five Helmets showed fairly useful form on the Flat for Iain Jardine and he attracted support when opening his account in a maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse earlier this month. He only won by a length, but that margin doesn't really represent his superiority over his rivals on the day, blundering at the second-last and head at the final flight with another slow jump. Five Helmets will need to brush up his jumping, but he appears to have been let in lightly on handicap debut.