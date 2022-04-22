Daily Racing Multiple: Wanees and Frantastic to make waves at Sandown on Friday

Wanees can get his season off on a high in the Esher Cup

Back Wanees @ 5/1 in the 13:50 at Sandown

No. 8 (5) Wanees SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 84

A superb day of racing awaits at Sandown with a good mixture of handicaps and young pretenders, and with the Esher Cup, the Charlie Hills-trained Wanees could be let in from a mark of 84 for his handicap debut.

His Group 1 entries were probably a bit fanciful as a juvenile, but Hills said last term he needed racing and experience as he was a bit soft. He caught the eye for many reasons on debut last term at Newbury, and he'd played up beforehand for that. He then made no mistake on his next two starts winning a pair of novices.

The first of the wins came at Ascot on quick ground over 7f, clearly showing the benefit of the experience in a race that lacked a bit of depth.

His final victory at Salisbury showed him in a better light. He started off on the far side with just one other runner, but Jim Crowley was alert and switched from the left to right across the whole width of the track to join the main pack. He still looked green and slightly raw, but one striking aspect of his appearance is that he took the eye with his frame, and one can only hope he has matured.

The hood is applied for the first time and I can see Sandown suiting him, especially with the new distance of a 1m.

Fran and Frankie could be a fantastic partnership

Back Frantastic @ 7/1 in the 15:35 at Sandown

No. 2 (1) Frantastic SBK 9/1 EXC 14 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

The quality continues for Friday and while the Classic Trial is all but in name, the 8/1 on Frantastic makes appeal.

He's a full brother to the great Cracksman and runs in the same blue, red and white livery of Anthony Oppenhemier and made his debut last September in a slowly-run race at Doncaster that didn't suit. He was too green and failed to justify the market expectations.

However, his victory at Newcastle was emphatic when beating lesser rivals at an ultra short price - winning by over 4L. The time wasn't particularly fast, especially as the early pace was slow, but he was still learning and his trainer John Gosden has often introduced a good one at Newcastle.

Stepping up to 1m2f looks a good starting point for the season and Frankie Dettori has an ideal draw in 1. Hopefully he will be a bit more vigorous than he was on Mighty Ulysses on Tuesday!

April single bet winners

They Don't Know 15/2 Placed

Bay Breeze 8/1 Won

Tranquil Night 7/2 Won

Destiny Is All 15/8 Won R4

Hammersmith 7/2 placed

Entropy 11/1 placed

Star Of Lady M 17/2 Won

Boardman 20/1 placed

Drombeg Banner 6/1 Won

Magic Haze placed 9/2

March single bet winners:

Life Of Dream 13/8 Won

Merry Mistress 13/8 Won

Ruby Island 5/2 Won

Bandinelli 11/8 Won

Skontonovski 10/1 Won

Very Excellent 9/1 Won

Banbridge 12/1 Won

Love Envoi 10/1 Won

Lady Alavesa placed 16/1

Merry Secret placed 5/1

Tyche placed 8/1

Gin Coco 9/4 Won

Epsom Faithfull 10/3 Won

Weveallbeencaught 7/2 Won

Red Showgirl placed 9/1