NAP

Catterick - 14:52 - Back Valley of Flowers

No. 3 (6) Valley Of Flowers (Ire) EXC 1.53 Trainer: Jacqueline Coward

Jockey: Miss Rosie Howarth

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 55

Valley of Flowers was well supported when resuming winning ways over a mile and a half at Beverley two starts back, doing well to win in the manner she did given she failed to settle in a steadily-run race.

She was again well backed over the same course and distance 12 days ago, again taking a strong hold in a race which wasn't truly run. Valley of Flowers now finds herself in a bigger field and in a race which has the potential to be run at a proper gallop, so she is worth backing again to prove herself still on a good mark.

NEXT BEST

Catterick - 16:22 - Back Sparkle In His Eye

No. 6 (3) Sparkle In His Eye EXC 3.45 Trainer: Micky Hammond

Jockey: Aiden Brookes

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 62

Sparkle In His Eye managed to win four times in handicaps last season and he quickly dispelled a lesser effort at Thirsk when finishing runner-up at Musselburgh last month, a little short of room three furlongs out but still having every chance in the closing stages.

He was the only one to challenge the winner that day and the third gave the form a boost by winning next time. Sparkle In His Eye is just 1 lb higher now and a similar performance will see him bang in the mix.