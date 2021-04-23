Bet365 Gold Cup: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Bet365 Gold Cup

15:40 Sandown, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Crosspark (Caroline Bailey/ Sean Bowen)

Winless this season but he continues to knock firmly on the door, finding only one too good for a fifth time at Ascot (3m) last month. One for the shortlist with his stamina proven.

2. Potterman (Alan King/ Tom Cannon)

Scored at Market Rasen (3m) in August but off since he unseated in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury in November. Sort to go well granted this stamina test and he's not taken lightly after his break.

3. El Presente (Kim Bailey/ David Bass)

Winner four times after wind surgery in the first half of the season, landing a Wincanton handicap in November. Good third after five months off at Ludlow (3m) last month. Not dismissed now stepping up in trip.

4. Enrilo (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Skelton)

Useful hurdle winner who has quickly reached that level over fences, winning with bit up his sleeve on handicap bow at Newbury (3m) in February. Remains with potential over long trips. Interesting.

5. Smooth Stepper (Alex Hales/ Harry Bannister)

Veteran chaser who got back on track with a win in a 3m handicap at Carlisle 34 days ago. Up 5 lb and is in a deeper race now, however, so others appeal more.

6. Irish Prophecy (Emma Lavelle/ Tom Bellamy)

Enjoying a good spell over fences and landed 23f Taunton handicap in November. Not disgraced after over four months off back over hurdles at Ascot last time. No forlorn hope returned to this sphere.

7. The Young Master (Neil Mulholland/ Kevin Brogan (5))

Likeable veteran who ran a cracker to finish third over fences at Uttoxeter in July. Had wind op before pulled up at Perth only run since, but he has won off a break before so not totally discounted.

8. Cap du Nord (Christian Williams/ Nick Scholfield)

Form hit new heights this season, successful at Newbury (2m6f) in November prior to solid in-the-frame efforts in stronger company. Pulled up over hurdles last time but sort to bounce back.

9. Golan Fortune (Phil Middleton/ Tom Scudamore)

Made winning start over fences in 3m Ludlow novice chase and was in good form after until pulled up in the Midlands National at Uttoxeter. Weighted to have a say if refitted cheekpieces spark a resurgence.

10. Kitty's Light (Christian Williams/ Jack Tudor (3))

Has enjoyed a fine first season over fences, tongue strap on when landing 3m2f handicap at Kelso last month. Up 4 lb but not taken lightly with this longer trip sure to show him in a better light.

11. Plan of Attack (Henry de Bromhead/ Rachael Blackmore)

Very useful Irish chaser who was running well in first-time blinkers when falling three out in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham (3m2f). Headgear retained. Can make his presence felt off the same mark for a top yard.

12. Larry (Gary Moore/ Jamie Moore)

Dual winner over fences, including here, in 2018/19 but very lightly raced since and well below par. Back from 16-month absence now with plenty to prove.

13. Checkitout (Nigel Twiston-Davies/ Sam Twiston-Davies)

Looked a chaser on the up with back-to-back 3m wins at Southwell and Ludlow in the spring but only eighth in handicap at Haydock three weeks ago. Faces no easy ask here.

14. Doing Fine (Neil Mulholland/James Best)

Veteran C&D winner but well held after four months off in the Midlands National at Uttoxeter last month. Goes well round here, though, so it would come as no surprise to see him bounce back.

15. Bob Mahler (Warren Greatrex/ Adrian Heskin)

Useful staying chaser at his best who hinted at a revival when fourth at Ffos Las (3m4f) earlier in the month. Cheekpieces go back on now and he's not totally dismissed off a reduced mark.

16. Supreme Escape (Evan Williams/ Tom O'Brien)

Low-mileage seven-year-old who got back on track when landing 3m6f handicap at Chepstow last month. This is much tougher though and he's 3 lb out of the handicap too.