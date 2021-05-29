US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Sunday

Vineyard Sound to make some noise

Race 2 18:31 Belmont Park - Vineyard Sound

Vineyard Sound should make his presence felt this $10k claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field behind Square Shooter in a $25k claimer at Aqueduct in January. He took a hefty bump at the start, and never recovered. Trainer Linda Rice sends him back to the races with a substantial drop in class. He has won at a higher level in the past, and his best effort would see him go close. Anything around his Morning Line price of 3.55/2 will do.

Second of July to come early

Race 8 21:40 Belmont Park - Second of July

Second of July could run well at a big price in this interesting Stakes race on the Widener turf.

This lightly raced gelding finished down the field behind Golden Pal in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland last November. He had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but came up empty and finished well beaten. Last October he beat After Five in a Grade 3 over this course, which reads well in the context of this race. I think the extra yardage will suit, and the talented Manny Franco has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.