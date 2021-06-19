US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Sunday

Riot House to make some noise

Race 3 19:02 Belmont Park - Riot House

Riot House should go close in this Maiden Special Weight on the inner turf.

This gelding finished third to Lucci on debut over this course last month. He held every chance inside the final furlong, but ran out of steam close home. This was a promising debut and should move forward. The Wesley Ward two-year-olds have generally needed the run on debut, and this one is no exception. He will be a different proposition today and should be backed around 3.55/2.



Mr. Buckley the boss

Race 8 21:40 Belmont Park - Mr. Buckley

Mr. Buckley is an interesting runner in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This colt put in a much improved effort when finishing third to Big Bobby over this course last month. He looked the likely winner a furlong from home, but failed to get home. Trainer Ray Handel drops him back to six furlongs which is just what he needs. Handal had a winner yesterday, and his horses are running well. He should be forwardly placed before making his move in the straight. Veteran Mike Luzzi has the riding assignment. He will be a big price so BSP is recommended.