US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Sunday

Mr. Buckley Belmont Park
Today's best bet Mr. Buckley runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros heads back to Belmont Park with two selections from the Sunday meeting...

"He should be forwardly placed before making his move in the straight"

Back Mr. Buckley Race 8 at BSP in the 21:40 at Belmont Park

Riot House to make some noise

Race 3 19:02 Belmont Park - Riot House

Riot House should go close in this Maiden Special Weight on the inner turf.

This gelding finished third to Lucci on debut over this course last month. He held every chance inside the final furlong, but ran out of steam close home. This was a promising debut and should move forward. The Wesley Ward two-year-olds have generally needed the run on debut, and this one is no exception. He will be a different proposition today and should be backed around 3.55/2.

Mr. Buckley the boss

Race 8 21:40 Belmont Park - Mr. Buckley

Mr. Buckley is an interesting runner in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This colt put in a much improved effort when finishing third to Big Bobby over this course last month. He looked the likely winner a furlong from home, but failed to get home. Trainer Ray Handel drops him back to six furlongs which is just what he needs. Handal had a winner yesterday, and his horses are running well. He should be forwardly placed before making his move in the straight. Veteran Mike Luzzi has the riding assignment. He will be a big price so BSP is recommended.

Nick's Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +46.19

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far...

Staked: 12

Returned: 15.62


Recommended bets

Back Riot House Race 3 at 3.55/2 in the 19:02 at Belmont Park
Back Mr. Buckley Race 8 at BSP in the 21:40 at Belmont Park

Bet slip

Close

