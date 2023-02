NAP

Itso Fury - 16:10 Ascot

Itso Fury showed improved form despite meeting with his first defeat over hurdles on his handicap debut at Taunton in November, sticking to his task well to pass the post only four lengths behind the progressive winner, Irish Hill.

That rival advertised the strength of that form when following up in impressive fashion next time - he also runs on this card in the 15:00 contest - and there should be more to come from Itso Fury now that he steps up to three miles for the first time.

Jonjo O'Neill's runner is clearly on a handy mark up 2 lb and is fancied to give weight and a beating to his 11 rivals to regain the winning thread.

No. 1 Itso Fury (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 126

NEXT BEST

Attacca - 13:20 Ascot

Attacca made it two from two over hurdles with a determined victory at Cheltenham in December, rallying well on the run-in to land the spoils by a length and a quarter.

That appeals as solid form - the runner-up Master Chewy shaped well when sixth in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury last weekend - and just a repeat of that effort might be good enough for Attacca to follow up in this novice event.

For context, he tops the field on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and the small 'p' attached to his rating denotes that he is likely to progress further over the extra distance today.

No. 1 Attacca (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Djelo - 15:00 Ascot

Djelo ran well despite leaving the impression the drop back to two miles was against him when finishing third in a handicap hurdle at Sandown six weeks ago, doing his best work after the last to be beaten only three and a quarter lengths.

He certainly showed enough to suggest that he's still on a workable mark and it's not out of the question that he may yet have more to offer after just three starts on British soil.

The return to further today will certainly be in his favour and it looks a good opportunity for him to resume winning ways with Shane Quinlan, who is decent value for his 3-lb claim, taking over in the saddle.