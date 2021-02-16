To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Grand National Antepost Tips: Tony Calvin is sweet on Kimberlite Candy's odds

Kimberlite Candy
TC thinks Kimberlite Candy (above) has the stamina for Aintree on 10 April

After the Grand National weights were announced on Tuesday, Tony Calvin discusses the latest betting for the world's most famous race and explains why he's backing a progressive nine-year-old at Aintree...

"You surely have to look beyond Tiger Roll and, while I would be at pains to stress that I would keep stakes very small at this stage, I have chucked a few quid at Kimberlite Candy at 20.019/1 today and I suggest you have a similar nibble."

As regular readers will know, I tend to use 20 words when one would suffice, but I think it is best to keep it concise when it comes to the Grand National on April 10.

After all, there are still 104 in the race and it is just shy of two months away as well, so I think brevity and no waffle is the best way to proceed. Otherwise, you would be reading a couple of chapters here, and still be missing out plenty.

There were no real shocks when the weights were announced on Tuesday morning - the Betfair Sportsbook went non-runner money-back (NRMB) from midday, by the way - and I think the press have been seriously misguided in giving a certain owner the unwarranted oxygen of the media yet again in the build-up this year.

Ignoring him is a far better course of action but it is easy, regurgitated copy, I guess.

Look beyond 10/1 favourite Tiger Roll

On a totally unrelated point obviously, Tiger Roll has been made the 10/1 favourite on the NRMB fixed-odds front (he has been given a mark of 166, 7lb higher than when winning in 2019), but the Exchange layers clearly feel that the hat-trick seeker may not even rock up in April as he is currently 25/1+ there.

Given his recent unconvincing profile, even the 25s may be not the act of generosity it initially appears, for all Betfair Ambassador Gordon Elliott's runner thrives at the gaff.

Tiger Roll and Gordon Elliott 1280.jpg

You surely have to look elsewhere - the Exchange favourite is actually Cloth Cap, just ahead of Burrows Saint - and, while I would be at pains to stress that I would keep stakes very small at this stage, I have chucked a few quid at Kimberlite Candy at 20.019/1 today and I suggest you have a similar nibble.

For the purposes of openness and transparency, I should mention he is available at 25/1 in one place in the wider market, but good luck with that project, as they say.

As I mentioned in my ante-post column about this weekend's cracking racing schedule, I would be all over Kimberlite Candy at 20/1 for the Betfair Swinley Chase at Ascot on Saturday were he to run there, as you can't pick up a penalty for Aintree now that the weights are out.

However, I haven't read any chat about the immediate running plans for the horse, so I will stick to his Nash claims, and connections may even decide to go there fresh.

He has an excellent record off a break.

Tailor-made for Aintree test

It may well be that the horse has had a problem since his excellent return when second in the Becher in early December, so they may well be very keen to get a run into him beforehand - Tom Lacey was talking about a run in Warwick's Classic Chase after that reappearance run - but, either way, the horse is very easy to warm to for this race.

He was also very easy to back in the Becher back in December, going off at 14/1 when he was shorter in the morning and bigger still at Betfair SP (22.29) by the off, but he travelled and jumped beautifully for a long way there (trading 2.8 in the run), before emptying a touch when Vieux Lion Rouge came alive once again on his favourite track.

Aintree runners at fence inc Tiger Roll right 1280.jpg

That was clearly a more than satisfactory return (following on from his second in the race the year before) and he showed when winning the 3m5f Classic Chase by 10 lengths at Warwick last January that stamina ought not to be a concern for him.

And I think his in-running comment of "ridden and weakened before two out" does not paint a totally accurate picture of his Eider Chase fifth over 4m in 2019, but he is a much-improved horse these days anyway, so I read little into that.

He is up to a career-high mark of 153 now, having gone up 16lb for his last three runs, but he doesn't have a lot of mileage for a nine-year-old and I simply feel we are dealing with a progressive horse, proven over the fences, and one that looks tailor-made for the most famous test in horseracing.

Perhaps along with 103 others, but I think 20/1 and bigger is fair.

He needs some dig as he is best on soft but Aintree are never going to let the race be run on anything better than good to soft these days.

Recommended bets

Kimberlite Candy at 20.019/1 or bigger in Grand National

Aintree 10th April (Grand National)

Saturday 10 April, 4.35pm

Tiger Roll
Cloth Cap
Kimberlite Candy
Burrows Saint
Magic of Light
The Conditional
Any Second Now
Easysland
Potters Corner
Secret Reprieve
Presenting Percy
Le Breuil
Deise Aba
Lord Du Mesnil
Bristol De Mai
Hogan’s Height
Santini
Ajas
Brahma Bull
Bellshill
Al Roc
Canelo
Yala Enki
Alpha Des Obeaux
Dounikos
Class Conti
Jerrysback
Lake View Lad
Milan Native
Anibale Fly
Mister Malarky
The Storyteller
Discorama
Acapella Bourgeois
Takingrisks
Cap Du Nord
A Toi Phil
Balko Des Flos
Beau Bay
Death Duty
Run Wild Fred
Shantou Flyer
The Long Mile
Farclas
Ballyoptic
Battleoverdoyen
Double Shuffle
Glen Forsa
Keeper Hill
Minella Times
Vieux Lion Rogue
Achille
Agusta Gold
Bellow Mome
Blaklion
Captain Drake
Musical Slave
One Style
Plan Of Attack
Prime Venture
Pym
Robin Des Foret
Saturnas
St Barts
Storm Control
Talkischeap
The Jam Man
Tout Est Permis
Valtor
Articulum
Beware The Bear
Ami Desbois
Fingerontheswitch
Give Me A Copper
Golan Fortune
Gold Present
Hold The Note
Minellacelebration
Moyhenna
Some Neck
Another Venture
Rocky’s Treasure
Definitly Red
Ok Corral
Jett
Champagne Classic
Aso
Aforementioned
Crievehill
Saint Xavier
Soupy Soups
Sub Lieutenant
The Hollow Ginge
Treacysenniscorthy
Fagan
Flying Angel
Hear No Evil
Kauto Riko
Monbeg Notorious
Chris's Dream
Fitzhenry
Cabaret Queen
Shattered Love
Roaring Bull
Yorkhill
