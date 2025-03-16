Grand National Betting: Inothewayurthinkin 4/1 after Gold Cup win but will he run
The 2026 Aintree Grand National is less than three weeks away and the current antepost favourite is Friday's impressive Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin. But will he take his chance is the question on everyone's lips...
-
Gold Cup winner 4/15.00 to follow up in the Aintree Grand National
-
160-rated Inothewayurthinkin looks 'chucked in' off 160
-
Decision whether to run or not isn't expected for another week
Gold Cup winner looks chucked in for Grand National
Friday's Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin is 4/15.00 favourite to win next month's Grand National at Aintree after running out an impressive winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
The JP McManus-owned seven-year-old, trained by Gavin Cromwell was supplemented at a cost of £25,000 to run in Cheltenham's blue riband event, and that decision paid off handsomely when Inothewayurthinkin stormed up the Cheltenham hill to beat previous Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs by six lengths to collect the £364k first prize.
After the race Inothewayurthinkin was cut to 5/23.50 for the Aintree showpiece on 5 April, but he has since drifted out to his current price of 4/15.00.
Is the Grand National next?-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 14, 2025
Inothewayurthinkin is now 5/2 from 7/1.
He could go off the shortest priced favourite in modern times. pic.twitter.com/fSwMuKiyq6
However, even at that price - the same price Tiger Roll went off when winning the 2019 renewal - Inothewayurthinkin looks to have been chucked in off a mark of 160.
The weights for the Grand National are set approximately six weeks prior to the race and cannot be altered despite how any of the entrants perform in subsequent races.
Two-time Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs was rated 177 going into this year's Gold Cup, and even though many feel that he didn't give his true running in this year's renewal, the fact that Inothewayurthinkin beat him so easily means that the seven-year-old is likely to receive a new rating in the mid 170s, meaning he would effectively have a stone in hand if taking his chance in the Grand National.
But will he run?
It has been 91 years since any horse won the Cheltenham Gold Cup and Aintree Grand National in the same season, and the horse that achieved the feat - five-time Gold Cup winner Golden Miller - did so with just a 17 day gap between the two races.
However, horse racing is far more competitive now than it was around 100 years ago, and even though there is a gap of 22 days between this year's Gold Cup and Grand National, there are doubts as to whether connections will allow Inothewayurthinkin to run at Aintree in three weeks time.
When asked whether his Gold Cup winner would go for the Grand National, Cromwell said, "I really don't know. I really don't know, I suppose you can't rule it out but we'll enjoy today.
"I suppose it's a conversation that we'll have with JP and Frank (Berry, McManus' racing manager). I suppose you can't rule it out but we'll enjoy today."
On one side of the coin is the fact that Inothewayurthinkin will never again be so well-handicapped to run in a Grand National, but on the other side is the concern that running him in such a stamina test just 22 days after winning a Gold Cup is a risk connections don't need to take with his future - and the possibility of winning more Gold Cups - in mind.
In addition, owner JP McManus has eight entries in this year's Grand National including last year's winner I Am Maximus and the current third favourite Iroko so he is guaranteed to have some well fancied runners at the top of the market regardless of whether Inothewayurthinkin does or doesn't take his chance.
To win the Aintree Grand National:
- Inothewayurthinkin 4/15.00
- Intense Raffles 7/18.00
- Iroko 8/19.00
- I Am Maximus 12/113.00
- Stumptown 12/113.00
- Vanillier 16/117.00
- Nick Rocket 16/117.00
- Meetingofthewaters 20/121.00
- Kandoo Kid 20/121.00
- BAR 25/126.00
*odds correct as of 11am Sunday 16 March
Nowr read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Ebc Group Manifesto Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (1)
13:45, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 5 Impaire Et Passe (Fr) 9/4
- 2 4 Gidleigh Park 7/1
- 3 6 Jango Baie (Fr) 6/4
- 4 1 Boombawn (Ire) 22/1
- 5 8 Rubaud (Fr) 16/1
Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
14:20, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 13 Murcia (Fr) 11/4
- 2 6 Live Conti (Fr) 16/1
- 3 9 Puturhandstogether (Ire) 6/4
- 4 5 Give It To Me Oj 28/1
- 5 11 Wendrock (Fr) 10/1
Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl Chase (Grade 1) (1)
14:55, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 4 Gaelic Warrior (Ger) 11/4
- 2 5 Grey Dawning (Ire) 9/4
- 3 7 Stage Star (Ire) 11/1
- 4 8 The Real Whacker (Ire) 12/1
- 5 1 Ahoy Senor (Ire) 6/1
William Hill Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
15:30, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 5 Lossiemouth (Fr) 5/4
- 2 7 Wodhooh (Fr) 17/2
- 3 6 Take No Chances (Ire) 28/1
- 4 4 Break My Soul (Ire) 125/1
- 5 3 Tellherthename (Ire) 80/1
Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase (2)
16:05, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 14 Gracchus De Balme (Fr) 22/1
- 2 15 Jet Plane (Ire) 11/1
- 3 17 Lifetime Ambition (Ire) 5/1
- 4 20 My Drogo 5/1
- 5 1 A Jet Of Our Own (Ire) 125/1
Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (1)
16:40, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 9 Sans Bruit (Fr) 5/1
- 2 6 Calico (Ger) 10/1
- 3 13 Inedit Star (Fr) 18/1
- 4 4 Gunsight Ridge 28/1
- 5 8 Dr T J Eckleburg (Ire) 28/1
Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat (Grade 2) (1)
17:15, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 16 Seo Linn (Ire) 15/8
- 2 11 La Conquiere (Fr) 22/1
- 3 10 Kingston Queen (Ire) 14/1
- 4 14 Queen Kate 50/1
- 5 18 St Jessica (Ire) 80/1
Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (1)
13:45, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 1 Caldwell Potter (Fr) 11/4
- 2 4 Jordans (Fr) 11/1
- 3 7 The Changing Man (Ire) 11/1
William Hill Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) (1)
14:20, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 22 Wellington Arch 14/1
- 2 9 Kopeck De Mee (Fr) 8/1
- 3 7 Favour And Fortune (Ire) 12/1
- 4 2 Impose Toi (Fr) 7/1
- 5 15 Ike Sport (Fr) 28/1
Trustatrader Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
14:55, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 8 Salvator Mundi (Fr) 7/2
- 2 5 Romeo Coolio 2/1
- 3 4 Karbau (Fr) 33/1
- 4 2 Jet To Vegas (Ire) 14/1
- 5 6 Royal Infantry (Ire) 28/1
My Pension Expert Melling Chase (Grade 1) (1)
15:30, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 2 Jonbon (Fr) 4/6
- 2 4 Protektorat (Fr) 7/1
- 3 3 Matata (Ire) 16/1
Randox Supporting Prostate Cancer Uk Topham Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (1)
16:05, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 2 Gentleman De Mee (Fr) 14/1
- 2 27 Lisnamult Lad (Ire) 22/1
- 3 22 The Goffer (Ire) 14/1
- 4 16 Amirite (Ire) 18/1
- 5 5 James Du Berlais (Fr) 10/1
Oddschecker Sefton Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
16:40, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 7 Julius Des Pictons (Fr) 14/1
- 2 11 Minella Rescue (Ire) 50/1
- 3 4 Crest Of Fortune 25/1
- 4 12 Mister Meggit (Ire) 7/2
- 5 15 Familiar Dreams 6/1
Hallgarten And Novum Wines Handicap Hurdle (Conditional Jockeys' And Amateur Riders') (2)
17:15, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 13 She's A Saint (Ire) 25/1
- 2 8 Slugger 12/1
- 3 4 Celtic Dino (Fr) 9/4
- 4 16 Jack Hyde (Ire) 11/1
- 5 3 Alnilam (Fr) 15/2
William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) (1)
13:20, Saturday 5 April 2025
- 1 20 Deep Cave (Ire) 28/1
- 2 12 Timmy Tuesday (Ire) 11/2
- 3 17 Double Powerful (Ire) 7/1
- 4 14 Park Of Kings (Ire) 12/1
- 5 19 Catch Him Derry (Ire) 5/1
Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
13:55, Saturday 5 April 2025
- 1 5 Honesty Policy (Ire) 5/1
- 2 11 Regent's Stroll (Ire) 9/1
- 3 3 Funiculi Funicula (Fr) 12/1
- 4 8 Koktail Divin (Fr) 17/2
- 5 6 Horaces Pearl (Fr) 4/1
William Hill Handicap Chase (Freebooter) (Premier Handicap) (1)
14:30, Saturday 5 April 2025
- 1 9 Cruz Control (Fr) 10/1
- 2 2 Imperial Saint (Fr) 11/4
- 3 15 Erne River (Ire) 25/1
- 4 11 Weveallbeencaught (Ire) 17/2
- 5 8 Happygolucky (Ire) 4/1
Ivy Liverpool Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
15:05, Saturday 5 April 2025
- 1 5 Hiddenvalley Lake (Ire) 12/1
- 2 10 Strong Leader 5/1
- 3 13 Jetara (Ire) 15/2
- 4 12 The Wallpark (Ire) 6/1
- 5 7 Kitzbuhel (Fr) 10/3
Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (1)
16:00, Saturday 5 April 2025
- 0 21 Idas Boy (Ire) 100/1
- 1 3 Nick Rockett (Ire) 33/1
- 2 1 I Am Maximus (Fr) 7/1
- 3 4 Grangeclare West (Ire) 33/1
- 4 18 Iroko (Fr) 13/2
Rosconn Group Maghull Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (1)
17:00, Saturday 5 April 2025
- 1 2 Kalif Du Berlais (Fr) 15/8
- 2 1 Brookie (Ire) 25/1
- 3 3 L'eau Du Sud (Fr) 5/4
- 4 5 Touch Me Not (Ire) 9/2
- 5 4 Special Cadeau 12/1
Weatherbys Nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat (Grade 2) (1)
17:35, Saturday 5 April 2025
- 1 9 Green Splendour 10/3
- 2 4 Destination Dubai (Ire) 10/1
- 3 11 Koktail Brut (Fr) 11/2
- 4 17 Swingin Safari (Ire) 33/1
- 5 16 Storming George (Ire) 22/1
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newmarket up to 7/2
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Saturday ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: A 12/1 Cambridgeshire play plus two 14/1 shots for the weekend
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Saturday ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: A 12/1 Cambridgeshire play plus two 14/1 shots for the weekend
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap