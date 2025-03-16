Grand National Betting: Inothewayurthinkin 4/1 after Gold Cup win but will he run

Gold Cup winner 4/1 5.00 to follow up in the Aintree Grand National

160-rated Inothewayurthinkin looks 'chucked in' off 160

Decision whether to run or not isn't expected for another week

Gold Cup winner looks chucked in for Grand National

Friday's Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin is 4/15.00 favourite to win next month's Grand National at Aintree after running out an impressive winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The JP McManus-owned seven-year-old, trained by Gavin Cromwell was supplemented at a cost of £25,000 to run in Cheltenham's blue riband event, and that decision paid off handsomely when Inothewayurthinkin stormed up the Cheltenham hill to beat previous Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs by six lengths to collect the £364k first prize.

After the race Inothewayurthinkin was cut to 5/23.50 for the Aintree showpiece on 5 April, but he has since drifted out to his current price of 4/15.00.

Is the Grand National next?



Inothewayurthinkin is now 5/2 from 7/1.



He could go off the shortest priced favourite in modern times. pic.twitter.com/fSwMuKiyq6 -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 14, 2025

However, even at that price - the same price Tiger Roll went off when winning the 2019 renewal - Inothewayurthinkin looks to have been chucked in off a mark of 160.

The weights for the Grand National are set approximately six weeks prior to the race and cannot be altered despite how any of the entrants perform in subsequent races.

Two-time Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs was rated 177 going into this year's Gold Cup, and even though many feel that he didn't give his true running in this year's renewal, the fact that Inothewayurthinkin beat him so easily means that the seven-year-old is likely to receive a new rating in the mid 170s, meaning he would effectively have a stone in hand if taking his chance in the Grand National.

But will he run?

It has been 91 years since any horse won the Cheltenham Gold Cup and Aintree Grand National in the same season, and the horse that achieved the feat - five-time Gold Cup winner Golden Miller - did so with just a 17 day gap between the two races.

However, horse racing is far more competitive now than it was around 100 years ago, and even though there is a gap of 22 days between this year's Gold Cup and Grand National, there are doubts as to whether connections will allow Inothewayurthinkin to run at Aintree in three weeks time.

When asked whether his Gold Cup winner would go for the Grand National, Cromwell said, "I really don't know. I really don't know, I suppose you can't rule it out but we'll enjoy today.

"I suppose it's a conversation that we'll have with JP and Frank (Berry, McManus' racing manager). I suppose you can't rule it out but we'll enjoy today."

On one side of the coin is the fact that Inothewayurthinkin will never again be so well-handicapped to run in a Grand National, but on the other side is the concern that running him in such a stamina test just 22 days after winning a Gold Cup is a risk connections don't need to take with his future - and the possibility of winning more Gold Cups - in mind.

In addition, owner JP McManus has eight entries in this year's Grand National including last year's winner I Am Maximus and the current third favourite Iroko so he is guaranteed to have some well fancied runners at the top of the market regardless of whether Inothewayurthinkin does or doesn't take his chance.

To win the Aintree Grand National:

- Inothewayurthinkin 4/15.00

- Intense Raffles 7/18.00

- Iroko 8/19.00

- I Am Maximus 12/113.00

- Stumptown 12/113.00

- Vanillier 16/117.00

- Nick Rocket 16/117.00

- Meetingofthewaters 20/121.00

- Kandoo Kid 20/121.00

- BAR 25/126.00

*odds correct as of 11am Sunday 16 March

