Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies late closer in the finale at Doncaster

Illinois Superboost
The Aidan O'Brien-trained Illinois is the favourite to win today's feature race at Doncaster, the St Leger at 15:40. He is the highest-rated horse in the race and has never finished out of the frame in all seven of his career starts, including finishing first or second in all of his last four races.
Today the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted the price of Illinois to finish in the top two from 8/131.61 to 1/12.00. To take advantage of this superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.
Doncaster - 17:25 - Back Bopedro
Bopedro was well beaten last time at York but he had cheekpieces on that day and never seemed to be travelling and with the visor back on today, I think he has a chance to bounce back.
Prior to that, he was unsuited by a very slow pace when finishing sixth at Ascot. As well as being poorly positioned out the back of the field, he was also caught three wide and he could only stay on late to be beaten three lengths in sixth.
His fifth in the Golden Mile when coming from last showed that Bopedro is still capable of running well in a big handicap and he now races off a 3lb lower mark than he did that day. There are enough horses in this race who tend to race prominently to think that it will be run at a decent pace, which would suit Bopredo's late closing style, and he looks to be drawn on the right side with possible pace in stalls 11, 12 and 15.
It could be that he will do as he's often done and only start running on too late but this is likely to provide a more suitable scenario for him than he's faced in his last two races and any double-figure prices appeal.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 206.00pts
Returned: 225.04pts
P/L: +19.04pts
