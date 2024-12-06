Betfair Tingle Creek Meeting Tips: Picks from Betfair's best for Friday's racing at Sandown

Six tips from Betfair's best on Friday

Charley Bird looking to start strong in the opener

Leon Kirk likes one in the feature

James Mackie is hoping to land the lucky last

Charley Bird: "Several horses are having their first run over hurdles here but for me Hot Fuss' form when 2nd behind East India Dock (now 6/1 favourite for the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham) six weeks ago is the best piece of form on offer.

"He gave a good showing that day when leading most of the way before a couple of poor jumps over the last few hurdles killed his momentum. However, I think he'll have learnt from his first run over hurdles that day and go one better this time."

Recommended Bet Back Hot Fuss in the 12:48 Sandown SBK 5/4

Fergus Haddow: "Mount Tempest won this race last year and looks primed for a repeat following a promising pipe opener at Bangor recently. With several habitual front-runners in the race, there should be a strong pace to enable Skelton to bring Mount Tempest through with a late winning run.

"Significantly Mount Tempest has worn blinkers for his last 2 wins, including last year, and they are back on today. Intimate, for the inform Venetia Williams stable, is having a first run over fences today and is one to watch if supported in the market."

Recommended Bet Back Mount Tempest in the 13:23 Sandown SBK 9/5

Elliot Collin: "Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has had one winner at every Betfair race day, including this race in 2022, and his stable found some good form last month.

"Quebecois started the season nicely with a comfortable win at Chepstow, the soft conditions shouldn't be a problem, and I'll hope to see him finish strongly up the home straight!

"Fun fact if wanting to include - Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden have won the 4th race at every Betfair race day since they began in 2022 (this year, this would be Welcom To Cartries in the 14:33)"

Recommended Bet Back Quebecois in the 13:58 Sandown SBK 2/1

Leon Kirk: "Highly tried last season culminating in an appearance in the Gallagher at the Cheltenham Festival, trainer suggested that was one race too many. Was running well first time out this season over fences at Wincanton, they were going a hard gallop up front and he made a mistake 3 out when he was looking to close down the leaders, which ended his challenge.

"The railway fences will test his ability down the back straight today but hopeful he can get back on track for the season. Versatile on ground conditions and stepping up to 3m shouldn't be a problem. The yard think a lot of him."

Recommended Bet Back Handstands in the 14:33 Sandown SBK 3/1

Alex Keating: "Beat a next time out Cheltenham winner when last seen. Stays well, any ground is fine and remains well treated. This will nooot be beaaaaten!"

Recommended Bet Back Jupiter Allen in the 15:03 Sandown SBK 11/4

James Mackie: "Fasol for Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls looks to be an incredibly well handicapped horse off the basis of his flat rating and off a mark of 108 on Friday he looks to have plenty in hand to break his maiden tag over timber.

"Rated 101 on the flat when last seen at Royal Ascot in June, he finished a respectable fourth behind some nice types in the Queen Alexandra Stakes over an extended 2m5f.

"Having been bought and moved from France to England he has been seen over hurdles three times. He made his hurdles debut in January of this year when a good fourth behind Greatwood Hurdle second Be Aware and Gerry Feilden winner Navajo Indy.

"Not seen again until May when upped to 2m5f on good ground at Kempton he was a good second behind a potentially nice type for Nicky Henderson.

"Having then ran at Royal Ascot, he was then waited on for this jumps season and returned at Cheltenham in a highly competitive Handicap Hurdle over the minimum trip. He was a solid fourth being a bit keen early on in his race and was slightly hit and miss at his hurdles.

"That pipe opener will have done him the world of good and he looked like he would learn a lot from that big field and jumping experience.

"He reopposes Cavern Club who was a length second that day, eight lengths ahead of Fasol, but he was giving him 1lb at Cheltenham and on Friday receives 6lb which will be more than a leveller.

"Off the same mark of 108 over hurdles that mark is there to exploited and having shown he handles any ground when racing well on both good and soft during his time in France, he looks a good bet in the lucky last."