Spanish Star has optimum conditions

Progressive Benacre set to relish the trip move

NAP Escobar can break his course duck in calmer waters

No. 5 (4) Spanish Star (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Patrick Chamings

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 92

Spanish Star - currently 3/13.95 on the Betfair Sportsbook - travelled through the Stewards Cup like a well-handicapped horse. His effort was worth upgrading, considering he came from well off the pace in the centre group, and only he and another eye-catcher, who we will keep in our pocket until he runs, did the best of those from the rear.

Spanish start returns to Goodwood, where his form figures read 71173131244 in his career, but as we did when he won for this column back in May, it's best to look at those only over six furlongs, and they see form figures of 71171124 - four wins from eight starts. If we look at those on soft ground coupled with the above criteria, they read 117 (seven, the latest in the Stewards Cup).

Drying ground would be a concern as it would aid others. Still, thundery showers are due on Saturday evening at Goodwood on the already soft-going description to keep the ground riding on the slower side, enhancing his chances, and he can continue an excellent season with another victory on the South Downs.

Indian Creek was behind the selection in May and has been behind Many A Star many times. Many A Star and Capote's Dream rate the biggest threats ahead of the unreliable but talented Tanmawwy. The former has previously finished ahead of the selection, but he is in the form of his life this season, and this is his bread and butter.

Capote's Dream is in excellent heart also. His second here on his penultimate start is strong form, and his reasoning behind the selection in May might have been because he didn't have the tongue tie and visor on. However, his strike rate is still off-putting, and his win at Windsor enhanced his excellent record at that venue.

Capote's Dream is feared ahead of Many A Star, but this couldn't have set up better for David Porbert and Spanish Star. Probert has an excellent record on this horse, and him back in the saddle is a positive.

Back Spanish Start at 4/14.80 or bigger, but use BSP.

Back Spanish Star @ BSP

No. 2 (8) Western Stars (Fr) SBK 11/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Jim Boyle

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 70

Torre Del Oro is a ridiculously short-price favourite for this, and it's only on ratings that the market has him at odds-on. He has failed to deliver on some earlier promise and has looked well out of form on turf. He is five pounds worse off with Ramensky on the Betfair Sportsbook - having been behind that rival in a Novice contest at this venue.

Both of those arrive with something to prove. Devasboy's stamina will indeed not hold out here, having looked to reach the bottom of the barrel at Yarmouth over 1m last time, so it might be worth chancing Western Stars - 11/112.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has had a recent yard switch to Jim Boyle and could revive after a couple of below par performances in recent starts.

I can't sit here and write that Western Stars is the most trustworthy because he isn't and looks like a quirky customer. Still, there was nothing wrong with what he did earlier in the season when behind The Cookstown Cafu at Pontefract and his fifth of 14 at Wetherby. His latest effort at Hamilton was over a trip too short, and he could prove even better over this 1m3f, given his pedigree is layered with stamina.

Western Stars' dam also enjoyed soft ground, so that is another angle into expecting an improved effort as he switches from a faster surface.

In the hope that the new yard, ground and the trip move prompt further improvement, he looks to have a good opportunity to score in this weak event. He is worth chancing at 9/19.80 or bigger.

Back Western Stars @ 11/112.00

No. 4 (3) Benacre (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 95

There's a reason that connections have yet to run Fulfilled on the ground softer than good, and that's because his action suggests the faster the ground, the better his chances. I am happy to take him and Sea King on at the head of the market, and the same ground concerns apply to Sovereign Spirit, Aimeric and Soto Sizzler.

That leaves Benacre - 4/14.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is an unexposed three-year-old who has given the impression that middle-distance trips could be the making of him (which would fall in line with his pedigree), and he bounced back to form last time Chelmsford.

The return to Goodwood, which has already seen him a winner, should be a positive in his favour, and that effort came on slower ground. He has been a steady improver this season, with his only blip coming in the Britannia at Royal Ascot. Still, he arrives on the upgrade, and Rossa Ryan should be able to bring out further improvement from this classy Johnston horse.

Back him no shorter than 3/13.95.

Back Benacre @ 4/14.80

No. 2 (1) Escobar (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 100

I mentioned in this week's Racing Only Bettor that Escobar - currently 5/15.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - had looked to be coming to the boil after his run at Ascot, and he confirmed that when catching the eye at York three days ago when unable to get a clear run at things and being eased off.

He wasn't given a hard time there under James Doyle, and history will repeat itself with this one having bounced into form at this time last year.

Similarly, in 2022, he had shown little in the early part of the season before going well at the Goodwood Festival before going within a head of winning the Clipper Logistics Handicap off of a rating of 105. This year, he ran okay at Goodwood before giving the signs at Ascot that he may be ready to strike, and he was unlucky in this year's Clipper Logistics Handicap.

As connections did last term, they turn him out quickly, but instead of running in the Group 2 Celebration Mile like last year, they opt for this more straightforward assignment in a handicap. Last year, he ran very well to be beaten two lengths into third by the useful Jadoomi, who went on to win a Group 2 at Leopardstown before placing a narrow third in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Champions Day. The runner-up, Finest Sound, was third to Modern Games next time in the Grade 1 Ricoh Woodbine Mile Stakes.

Today smacks of a repeat of last season, and this looks like a fantastic opportunity for him to get back to winning ways.

His record at Goodwood of 0-9 only tells part of the story. He went within a neck of scoring here in his last handicap run off 104 in 2021, was only beaten two lengths in the Golden Mile Handicap in the same year, beaten two lengths in the Golden Mile in 2019, and four lengths in the same race in 2018 while the remainder have been good Group company runs.

He makes stacks of appeal in these much calmer waters and now contests slightly slower ground conditions, which will undoubtedly help. He looks ready to strike and can get on top of Thunder Ball with a strong finishing effort.

I can't believe he is not vying for favouritism and instead is an outsider with some bookmakers.