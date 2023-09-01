Back Indemnify to win the 13:50 at Sandown @ 11/26.40 1pt e/w 4 places
Back Lyndon B to win the 13:50 at Sandown @ 13/27.40 1pt
Back Potapova to win the 14:25 at Sandown @ 13/27.40 1.5pt win
Back Dual Identity to win the 15:00 at Sandown @ 13/27.40 1.5pt e/w 4 places
Back Dashing Roger to win the 15:00 at Sandown @ 20/121.00 0.5pt win
Since Jan 1st 2023 - Updated Monthly - Next update October 1st
Advised Stakes = +89.7pts ROI 9.61%
SP = -44pts ROI -4.71%
BSP = +110.3pts ROI +11.82%
