Pair to confirm form with their rivals

Poker Face to strike at track he loves

Remarquee is good value in France

No. 3 (5) Poker Face (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

There's very little between Poker Face - 11/43.70 on the Betfair Sportsbook - and Raadobarg on their Newmarket meeting back in April, but I expect Poker Face to get a well-deserved victory and confirm the form.

The drop back to 1m for Simon And Ed Crisford's Poker Face is a big positive, having shown he doesn't have the stamina for 10 furlongs when tackling Listed and Group company, having continuously found stronger stayers at that level.

He stayed the trip fine when scoring here last October, but that was against far weaker opposition and less demanding. Still, the move back to a 1m and the return to this venue where he is 2-2 with ideal ground conditions mean it's hard to find fault with his chances. He has shown enough to think he can open his account at Listed level.

His form has perhaps levelled out, but he won't need to improve to win this, and he makes more appeal than Al Mubhir, who has been placed well and may want very deep ground but is respected.

Witch Hunter continues to run with credit and is in career-best form, and this 1m is worth exploring with him, while the cheek-pieces returning for Raadobarg will see him in the mix and mean he could prove to be the main danger.

Back Poker Face at 5/23.50 or bigger.

Back Poker Face to win @ 11/43.70 Bet now

No. 8 (8) Remarquee Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

This a good but not deep renewal of the Prix Rothschild, and British runners rightly dominate it, but the one that should be a clear favourite is Ralph Beckett's Remarquee - 4/14.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

She easily holds the strongest form in this contest without taking into account her weight-for-age allowance, so she makes for a good betting proposition on Sunday.

Beckett's charge has had some tough tasks in a short space of time this season, but she has performed with extreme credit and shown enough to think she can land herself a Group 1 contest such as this.

Her latest performance at Newmarket in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes saw her come out well on the figures when taking on her older rivals, having forced a strong pace, and there's no shame in being second-best to Nashwa.

That form, collaterally, of course, ties in with Rogue Millennium, who couldn't get anywhere near the Falmouth winner in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood last year and she will have a task of giving eight pounds to Remarquee.

Remarquee finished with running left in the Coronation Stakes at Ascot on her penultimate start. She comfortably had today's rival Sounds Of Heaven behind, who had the run of the race. I firmly expect Remarquee to confirm that form today.

Remarquee is a clear and strong favourite for this in my mind and has been knocking firmly on the door, so in the hope that this one will finally open, she appeals at 9/43.25 or bigger.