Far better than the bare result at Cheltenham

Into much calmer waters

Unexposed and progressive

No. 2 Doughmore Bay (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Joe Anderson

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 124

Doughmore Bay - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - easily has the most potential of this bunch, and he is taken to make a winning start in handicaps, having shaped far better than the bare result at Cheltenham in November and now in a far less taxing environment he can continue his progression.

Emma Lavelle's six-year-old trod the worst of the ground on the inside rail at Cheltenham in November and, just as he was winding up, ran over a faller but remarkably kept going and showed a bright turn of foot to get the inside rail on the spin for home before being snatched up and losing his position.

The fact that he finished seventh there was an excellent effort, and this sharp 3m should be right up his street.

He is effectively five pounds lower today, with Joe Anderson now able to use his claim (Cheltenham was a Conditional Jockey race), and the third from his debut victory last May at Worcester is now rated 131.

He is surely well-handicapped, and returning from a break, he is sure to go well. Back him at 15/82.88 or bigger.