Five Tuesday bets from Daryl

Slip Road, ready to strike, returned to Chepstow

Back the NAP Mondammej to enhance Newcastle record

No. 3 Mullinaree (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Syd Hosie

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 121

This is not a deep race, and it would be disappointing if Mullinaree - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - couldn't put in a solid effort and be in the thick of things at the death of what is effectively a dip in grade.

The eight-year-old can be very keen but is with ability, and he showed much more than he did on his chasing debut when fourth at Plumpton last time despite some hairy leaps and pulling for a contested lead.

Today's race should offer little resistance to his front running tactics, and the handicapper has been quick to drop him in two starts over fences. He holds the strongest time figures by a clear margin in this company, and it must not be forgotten that he was only a 10/1 chance for the Grade 2 Persian War here at the start of the season.

Now tackling far lesser company and being open to improvement over fences, he gets the vote to run these ragged from the front. Speech Bubble and Big Blue Moon return from absences, while Ballycamus needs to put a poor showing at Newbury well behind him. Kings Keeper has struggled twice over fences but may improve for his seasonal return.

Back Mullinaree at 11/43.75 or bigger.

13:30 Chepstow - Back Mullinaree @ 7/24.50 Bet now

No. 3 Commanche Red (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Freddie Gordon

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 119

This is a wide-open race, and those at the top of the market have something to prove. Commanche Red - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks well worth chancing, having returned from a couple of prolific point-to-point seasons and now lining up at a course that has seen him to good effect down the years.

The 11-year-old makes his rules return at a track he has form figures of 313 and his last effort over fences under rules came when rated 145. It's been a long time since he has raced in this sphere, but last season, he finished in the first two on six of his eight outings in point-to-points.

He is a risky bet, with it is hard to know how much ability he retains, but Freddie Gordon claims five off his back, and he is effectively racing off of a career-low rating of 114. With a good record and this a poor race, he could be the answer at a big price.

Stamina is not given for Iconic Muddle, for it is late for the 11-year-old to try this trip for the first time while Shanty Alley was poor at Newbury.

Commanche Red looks worth chancing with conditions in his favour and the recent headgear on for a yard that does well at this venue.

Back him at 9/110.00 or bigger.

14:25 Plumpton - Back Commanche Red @ 12/113.00 Bet now

No. 6 Slip Road (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Peter Bowen

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 112

Slip Road - 11/112.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - put in much his best effort of the season at Hereford last time, and now could be the time to catch him returned to a venue that has seen his sole victory and to best effect on more than one occasion.

The handicapper has granted him some slack since returning from a long absence in three outings and now sits eight pounds lower than his opening rating. On the evidence of his past form, particularly at this venue, he looks well handicapped. His efforts here in 2020 include a second to the now 132-rated chaser Chavez and a nine-length demolition job over a couple of rivals now rated 114 and 125.

He looks to be working his way back to form, and it's wise to remember this promising horse has only had six career starts. Having run on at the finish at Hereford last time, the hope is that connections will revert back to more aggressive tactics, and there may not be anything well-handicapped enough to catch him.

Either way, he holds strong claims in this event. Lowry's Bar and Lord Of Cheshire both are similarly unexposed. Back the selection at 8/19.00 or bigger.

14:35 Chepstow - Back Slip Road @ 11/112.00 Bet now

No. 1 Havaila (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Anthony Charlton

Jockey: Bradley Harris

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 108

It's worth keeping faith with Havaila - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who shaped in need of the outing for us at Ascot in a much more competitive race than today's, and with that run his first over obstacles since April improvement could be forthcoming.

There's little doubt that on a going day, this is a fairly handicapped horse, having chased home the now 139-rated Spirit D'Aunou in tough conditions at Sandown in March before going close behind the now 150-rated Bluekin D'Oroux at Ascot.

Based on his flat running, this move back to 2m4f for just the second time should be a great benefit, and Bradley Harris' claim only enhances his chances down in grade into a 0-110. He could use his flat speed to good effect at this sharp course.

Anything bigger than 8/19.00 looks worth a small chance.

15:00 Plumpton - Back Havaila @ 10/111.00 0.5pt Bet now

No. 1 (7) Mondammej SBK 9/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Antony Brittain

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

Mondammej - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is never one for maximum faith. Still, he has rarely been tried over six furlongs despite shaping in need when running over the minimum trip, and today may be the time to catch him down into a Class 4 contest for the first time since 2021.

The seven-year-olds' efforts over this trip have come at this venue in November when a narrow second in a Class 3 event (Secret Guest behind), the Ayr Gold Cup, The Constatine at York and the Dash at York going back to 2022. Before that, he was rated in the low 100s and tackled the Group 3 Chipchase Stakes over course and distance, and it was Conditions and Listed events prior.

Today is the first time Mondammej has suitable conditions over this 6f, having fallen in the weights. His record at Newcastle over course and distance in handicap company reads 2221, and his only victory over six furlongs has come here at Newcastle.

He is drawn well in stall seven and has been freshened up after 55 days off the track. All looks in place to make his presence felt in today's calmer waters at a venue where he thrives.

His penultimate effort in November over five furlongs left the firm impression that he remains in good heart when denied a clear run, having travelled on the bridle and being narrowly defeated by the smart Spangled Mac. He is yet to run a bad race at this course, with career form figures reading 42567222321, and outside of group company, he has never been beaten further than three and a quarter lengths, so it may be that compensation awaits those November punters.

I make him a clear favourite for this contest, but any 3/14.00 is acceptable, and the current price is good value. Laheb is an obvious unknown quantity.