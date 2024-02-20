Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/1 Back Silver to strike gold at Kempton

One Wednesday selection @ 5/1 6.00

Silver Nightfall should not be underestimated at Kempton

Unexposed and has optimum conditions

No. 6 (9) Silver Nightfall SBK 9/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Gay Kelleway

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 73

If you took the view that Silver Nightfall - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - resented the cheek-pieces the last twice and that they enabled her to run even keener than she had been in the past, then she could offer a little value with that headgear off.

The four-year-old needs a bit of forgiveness but was denied a clear run at Newcastle in September when last seen without the cheek-pieces and was far better than the bare result behind the useful King Of The Plains, who held some deep Novice form. In second was Genesius - a solid mid-70s performer - who finished a narrow-placed horse the next twice up in grade.

Previously, in September here at Kempton, she ran very free when her saddle slipped, and her circling the field contributed to her tying up at the finish. The winner is now rated 12 lb higher.

The fitting of the hood today and the return to Kempton, for which her record outside of the excusable above reads a victory and a nose second, could be reasons to think she can go close.

The form of her victory here in August off of today's mark was a smooth success boosted twice by the third, who is now nine pounds higher in the handicap. At the same time, her third at Chelmsford in August also looks good, and before the mishaps mentioned above, as of August, her AW record read 131221.

Off a short break, she is worth chancing in an open race with ideal conditions, and Tom Marquand booked for the ride.

She also looks worth siding with at 5/16.00 or bigger, although I expect to get bigger on the day.