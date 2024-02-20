- Trainer: Gay Kelleway
- Jockey: Tom Marquand
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: 73
Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/1 Back Silver to strike gold at Kempton
Daryl Carter heads to Kempton on Wednesday evening and likes the chance of a course lover under Tom Marquand...
-
One Wednesday selection @ 5/16.00
-
Silver Nightfall should not be underestimated at Kempton
-
Unexposed and has optimum conditions
19:30 Kempton - Back Silver Nightfall @ 5/16.00 1pt
If you took the view that Silver Nightfall - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - resented the cheek-pieces the last twice and that they enabled her to run even keener than she had been in the past, then she could offer a little value with that headgear off.
The four-year-old needs a bit of forgiveness but was denied a clear run at Newcastle in September when last seen without the cheek-pieces and was far better than the bare result behind the useful King Of The Plains, who held some deep Novice form. In second was Genesius - a solid mid-70s performer - who finished a narrow-placed horse the next twice up in grade.
Previously, in September here at Kempton, she ran very free when her saddle slipped, and her circling the field contributed to her tying up at the finish. The winner is now rated 12 lb higher.
The fitting of the hood today and the return to Kempton, for which her record outside of the excusable above reads a victory and a nose second, could be reasons to think she can go close.
The form of her victory here in August off of today's mark was a smooth success boosted twice by the third, who is now nine pounds higher in the handicap. At the same time, her third at Chelmsford in August also looks good, and before the mishaps mentioned above, as of August, her AW record read 131221.
Off a short break, she is worth chancing in an open race with ideal conditions, and Tom Marquand booked for the ride.
She also looks worth siding with at 5/16.00 or bigger, although I expect to get bigger on the day.
Read Cheltenham Focus Week 16 Here.
DARYL'S P/L
2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) March 1st
2024 P/L = +29.38 ROI 33.59%
BSP P/L = +9.5 ROI 10.89%
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM
Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.