Daryl Carter's Tips: 20/1 This could be a perfectly planned execution for Williams

Cheltenham is back!

Planned Paradise makes an appeal at big odds for Christian Williams

Path d'Oroux can finally score

Aucunrisque has been laid out for last year's winning trainer

Get A Completely Free Horse Racing Bet for the Cheltenham Showcase Meeting

Listen to Friday's Racing Tips on Racing Only Bettor...

This market opened, and it was predictable that Nicky Henderson's In The Air would top the betting after picking up two poor, slowly run races at heavy odds-on. His supporters hope Henderson can further improve an already exposed profile, although his fitness edge will help.

The horse I couldn't have, and it is a third of the price I made her, was Toby Lawes' six-year-old, Support Act 13/27.50. She is slower than slow and desperately needs deep ground to be effective in this company. Even then, she hasn't shown enough to defy 113.

I toyed with playing Callin Baton Rouge at any double-figure odds. She is two pounds out of the handicap but needs good ground, and although picked up from a seller for just £6k, her connections have improved a previous recruit upwards of 20 lbs. Visually, she has been impressive, and her time was fair at Market Rasen, suggesting she could reach the mid-120s, but I am unsure whether to believe it.

I originally had Push The Button in the title for this race, as he will improve significantly as the season progresses. However, his opening handicap mark is very high for his achievements, especially if you consider the Warwick runner-up was being handicapped for Aintree.

Letterson Lilly looks well handicapped on the bare form behind the Persian War winner Flying Fortune and the Grade 2 favourite Gale Mahler (136) from 114. However, I don't know if she has the scope for improvement of that pair so I don't trust the form.

This is a good chance for Anyharminasking - 17/29.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who started last year's season with an excellent second to Nemean Lion at Ffos Las in the Welsh Champion Hurdle. The pair pulled miles clear of the rest, and the winner is now rated 16 lb higher in the handicap.

I like the angle of backing this horse the first time out. Jonjo O'Neill targeted Springwell Bay at the November meeting handicap last year the first time out, and I expect this horse to be ready to go as well. The fitting of the cheekpieces is long overdue on this horse, and it must be significant that he applies them today.

He enjoys a sound surface, but I am not convinced all was well at Kelso and Doncaster (77 days break between them) on his final two starts last year. Ignoring those outings, he put in an excellent shift at Newbury to try and chase down Get A Tonic from a poor racing position.

Today's slower tempo should suit his brilliant turn of foot; he has run this venue well before. He looks worth chancing at 8/19.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 13:15 Cheltenham - Back Anyharminasking SBK 17/2

An excellent little Irish race, I mean English one. Path d'Oroux - evens on the Betfair Sportsbook - is exposed as a ten-race maiden over fences, but the conditions of this race suit him very nicely if going by the official ratings.

He gets 1 lb from Shecouldbeanything, who was behind him in a hurdle race at Galway last August when receiving eight pounds, and he gets eight pounds from San Salvador. If this were a handicap, San Salvador would receive eight and his jumping has not improved following six starts. Jazzy Matty surely can't be winning this, and Noble Anthem is so far out of the weights that it's concerning they entered.

Considering Path d'Oroux was handicapped last year for the DRF, it's wise to ignore his earlier runs, and he was a brilliant third to Unexpected Party in the Grand Annual at the Festival over today's course and distance. That form is solid. In addition to his case, he has twice won when off the track for 138 days or more, and he favours good ground.

The slight caveat to this being a more substantial staked selection is that we have yet to see him this season, but provided the yard has him right, he should win this and EVENS or bigger is good value.

Recommended Bet 13:50 Cheltenham - Back Path d'Oroux SBK EVENS

This can go to Matata--9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook--who had a fine season last term and now drops into handicaps on his seasonal return following sound efforts in Grade 1 company. He is easily forgiven for his run at Aintree, and he recorded a strong RPR of 152 when chasing home the Irish, doing the best of the British in the Arkle.

The Arkle represents strong form, and today's return to a sounder surface can best showcase him. He is reunited with Daryl Jacob, who has an excellent way with this horse on the front end, conserving energy. He can improve on his fine, good ground record.

He boasts a perfect 2-2 record on his seasonal return, and both came emphatically. I expect him to take plenty of beating, and he can improve past Dancing On My Own, who is now ten and looks to have gone backwards the last two times.

Back the selection at 2/13.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:25 Cheltenham - Back Matata SBK 9/4

Gale Mahler is improving at a rate of knots and is searching for a seventh straight victory. She improved when going over to Galway to thump the boys in a listed hurdle in July, and that form makes her worthy of her rating in the 130s, which is clear what any of these have achieved thus far.

However, all her wins have come between March and July, and she could easily be a spring horse. After all, I wonder why she stopped racing, given that connections have said she doesn't want winter ground.

At this time last year, Valgrand was ahead of Strong Foundations in the Cheltenham Bumper, but he looks like a slow burner for the yard.

Brave Knight looks like a play in the W/O market with a race fitness edge.

I wouldn't be putting all my chips on Gale Mahler, though.

The Irish horse, Ceanndana, has been backed in the early markets on the Sportsbook 7/18.00 into 9/25.50 but is still as big as 7/18.00 out there. That horse was marching on earlier this year over fences, and the latest outing at Sligo over 2m was a prep run for this, and the move back to three miles for which the seven-year-old is unexposed could be a good angle.

Are You Wise To That must be of interest given the connections call in Derek O'Connor--something Donald McCain did in 2017 and last year--and he has an impeccable record when fresh. If anyone can negotiate a 19-runner field, then O'Connor can, and he looks on a fair mark on the best of his form. He must go left-handed, so you can quickly put a line through Ascot last term, although Newbury and Cheltenham in April are more challenging to excuse, and he was withdrawn from the Sales in May.

Planned Paradise - 20/121.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - maybe worth a couple of quid. He prepped for this at Warwick 31 days ago and jumped better than ever behind a highly progressive Dan Skelton horse who improved for the trip.

He gets Gina Andrews on, and the cheekpieces return, and he is clearly on a workable mark. He gets some of my cash for a win-only bet at 20/121.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:35 Cheltenham - Back Planned Paradise SBK 20/1

There's no angle for me here at final declarations. Minella Sixo and Potters Charm can land this, although good ground asks a new question about the Nigel Twiston Davies favourite. If pushed, I would look to the Gordon Elliot horse; he is Irish, after all.

One of the day's better bets, at a price, comes in the finale as Aucunrisque - 13/27.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - bids for back-to-back race-wins for trainer Chris Gordon.

Gordon prepped his runner at Plumpton 33 days ago, the same race he prepped Our Champ in 2023 before he landed this race. The selection is effectively into a 0-130 carrying top weight. He was beaten at Plumpton but finished his race very well. He is back on a sounder surface today, and I expect they left something to work on.

The former Betfair Hurdle winner is perhaps not the force of old, but this is a race there for the taking. According to his trainer, Fiercely Proud is expected to need this run in preparation for the Greatwood Hurdle (why would you want a higher mark for the Greatwood?).

Aucunrisque has undoubtedly been laid out for today and has a fitness edge on many of his rivals. Impero rates a significant danger. 6/17.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 16:45 Cheltenham - Back Aucunrisque SBK 13/2

Podcast selections

13:50 Cheltenham - Path d'Oroux

14:08 Doncaster - No Bet

14:25 Cheltenham - Matata

14:43 Doncaster - No Bet

15:00 Cheltenham - Brave Knight W/O fav

15:18 Doncaster - Altmore

15:35 Cheltenham - Planned Paradise