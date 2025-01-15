Daryl Carter's Tips: 2/1 The Doctor expected to deliver good news at Hereford

The Good Doctor is expected to score down in grade

New Order could have lots more to come

Knight Of Allen should certainly be scoring in this contest

It's only a matter of time before Ben Pauling's The Good Doctor - 2/13.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - lands the odds over fences following two very positive runs the last twice in better company than this, and he gets the vote to score up in the distance.

The six-year-old was a horse I liked over hurdles last term when looking well-treated, and he has improved for a fence in two outings this season.

However, that has not been reflected in his rating, so he is eligible for this Class 4 0-120. He ran The Famous Five within a short head at Newbury last time. That horse is undoubtedly ahead of the handicapper and progressive.

The move-up in trip is positive for his pedigree, and I like that Ben Pauling is trying this new trip on a sharp track that favours speed. There's more to come from the selection, and he can get the better of the course winner, Intimate.

2/13.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 13:45 Hereford - Back The Good Doctor SBK 2/1

Jasmin De Grugy is entirely unexposed and, on the upgrade, is well-found in this market and is expected to play a leading role.

However, there is another similar type in New Order - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who hacked up at Warwick following a wind surgery last time and could easily be ready to kick on over fences.

He pulled hard for much of the race on his first start since October, but he won with any amount in hand under David Bass and looks like a horse ahead of the handicapper despite the nine-pound rise in the weights.

He is a former point-to-point winner over the useful Champagne Twist (131) and What A Johnny (120) when scoring by six lengths in comfortable style, and his hurdle form, notably at Market Rasen, suggests he is a horse to keep on the side from this rating of 115 now over fences.

Today is his third outing over the more significant obstacles and his third run in a handicap. If his wind had been holding him back, he must play a significant role in this contest, having already had the likes of Support Act well behind in a Maiden Hurdle.

He looks fairly treated and can put it up to the respected favourite under the excellent David Bass. Back the selection at 5/23.50 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:25 Newbury - Back New Order SBK 4/1

This is a good opportunity for Knight Of Allen to score. He ran his best race of the season last time out when he was third at Haydock in a far deeper contest than this.

He was given too much to do at Haydock in a hot race that is likely to work out well, and this is more his level to get back to winning ways for the first time since Chepstow in April last year.

His price won't be flashy, but he has hardly been strong in the market on his last two outings, so taking the BSP price should prove profitable.

He ran a fine race on his seasonal return at Uttoxeter, which worked out tremendously well. The fourth scored next time, the fifth chased home the useful Indeevar Bleu, and the selection looked sure to improve on the fitness front.

Lemoncello is on the radar of this column and ran encouragingly last time, but he will be seen to best effect when over fences in due course and/or up in distance. Today's sharp track should suit Jane Williams' horse, who has lots in his favour, dipped in grade on just his second outing in a handicap.

Play on the Betfair Exchange at BSP.